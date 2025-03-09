How to Get Tickets for Indonesia vs China: Garuda ID Now Mandatory

Indonesian supporters cheer for the national team during the third-round Group C match of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Japan at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Senayan, Jakarta, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (ANTARA FOTO/Dhemas Reviyanto)
Jakarta. Tickets for the 2026 World Cup third-round qualifier between Indonesia and China officially go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. local time, with fans required to have a verified Garuda ID account to attend the highly anticipated fixture.

The match is set to take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on June 5 at 8:45 p.m. WIB. According to the official Instagram account of the Indonesian national team, ticket sales will be conducted via the Livin’ Sukha feature in the Livin’ by Mandiri mobile app.

Ticket prices start at Rp 300,000 ($18) for seats in the upper Garuda section, while premium tickets in the West and East stands are priced at Rp 1.75 million, the same as the pricing structure used in the team’s March home game against Bahrain.

World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia Defeats Bahrain 1-0 to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive
Indonesia currently sits in fourth place in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with nine points. While the path to direct qualification remains difficult, the Garuda squad holds a three-point advantage over both Bahrain and China, who are in fifth and sixth place, respectively. A strong performance against China could significantly boost Indonesia’s chances of progressing to the fourth round.

Ahead of the match, the national team is scheduled to hold a training camp in Bali starting May 26. Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir confirmed that the camp is expected to feature the full national squad.

In its announcement, PSSI also said all match attendees must have a verified Garuda ID account. Fans who have yet to register can do so for free at s.id/membergaruda or pssi.org.

The requirement is part of a broader effort by PSSI to improve ticketing transparency and enhance stadium security.

