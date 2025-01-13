Human Metapneumovirus Risk: How Parents Can Protect Children from Ear Infections

Jakarta. Harim Priyono, an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialist at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Indonesia, warned parents about the risks of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which can cause middle ear infections (otitis media) in children.

HMPV is an airborne virus that affects the upper respiratory tract, including the nose, sinuses, and middle ear, potentially leading to infection. Symptoms of middle ear infections caused by HMPV in children include ear pain, fever, and temporary hearing loss. The infection typically starts in the upper respiratory tract and can spread to the middle ear, causing ear pain if it becomes acute.

"All of these areas are part of the upper respiratory system. So, once the respiratory tract is infected by the virus, these areas (ENT) can also become infected," Harim said on Monday.

To prevent transmission, Harim recommends wearing masks, maintaining social distancing in crowded places, and strengthening the immune system. He also advises parents to monitor for symptoms such as nasal discharge or fluid from the nose, which may indicate an ear infection.

"If there is mucus or fluid coming from the nose in the ENT area, it should be monitored because it may come from the middle ear cavity. This could lead to infection or inflammation, and fluid buildup behind the eardrum, which we call otitis media, and it can even become acute," he said.

When the infection becomes acute, ear pain may develop. Harim noted that viral infections can weaken the immune system, creating an opportunity for bacteria to enter and cause acute otitis media, a bacterial or viral infection in the middle ear that often follows an upper respiratory tract infection.

To avoid complications, Harim advises against using cotton buds or ear picks to clean ears and recommends a check-up with an ENT specialist at least every six months.

"This happens often in children. More than 90 percent of children will experience otitis media at some point in their lives. While not usually dangerous, it's important for parents to take their child to a pediatrician or, preferably, an ENT doctor at the first signs of symptoms for early identification and prevention of further complications," he concluded.

