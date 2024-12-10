'I’m Not Body Shaming': Health Minister Explains Viral Pant Size Comment

Jakarta. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin on Wednesday defended his recent remark suggesting that people with a pant size of 33 inches or more are more likely to “meet their maker sooner,” saying the comment was meant to convey a serious health message in simple terms.

Budi explained that his intention was to help the public understand the dangers of abdominal obesity without relying on technical medical language.

“Visceral fat tends to accumulate around the abdomen. If it spreads to other organs like the heart or liver, it can become very dangerous,” Budi told reporters in Jakarta.

He advised the public to keep their body mass index (BMI) under 24 to reduce the risk of health conditions linked to visceral fat, such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

“I don’t expect most people to immediately understand BMI or its health implications, so I used pant size as a relatable reference,” he said.

Budi drew public attention after saying at a recent event that people with pant sizes of 33-34 inches are likely to “meet their maker sooner” than those with smaller waistlines.

“I’m not body shaming anyone,” Budi clarified. “I’m simply interpreting a health tip in a way people can understand.”

