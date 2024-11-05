Immigration Minister Mulls Requiring One-Year Bank Statement for Indonesians Traveling Overseas

Jakarta. Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto announced plans to require Indonesians applying for travel documents to submit a one-year bank statement, aiming to prevent human trafficking and smuggling.

“We’ll add this requirement to immigration applications. If possible, applicants should attach a one-year bank statement. We’ll assess whether their account activity appears normal or unusual,” Agus said after a working meeting with Parliament’s Commission XIII in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Agus explained that by reviewing transaction histories, authorities can better evaluate whether travelers are genuinely heading abroad for tourism or if there are signs of involvement in human trafficking.

“If someone claims they’re going on vacation but their account balance is only Rp 100,000 or Rp 500,000, it’s unlikely they’re truly going for leisure,” he said.

Agus also announced the deployment of 146 “Village Immigration Supervisors” (Pimpasa) to regions with a high risk of human trafficking or smuggling. These officers, chosen from 133 immigration offices and 13 immigration detention centers across Indonesia, will educate the public about traffickers' deceptive tactics.

“Their priority is in high-risk areas where human trafficking or smuggling crimes are more common. They’ll inform communities about the methods used by criminals to exploit victims,” Agus explained.

The supervisors will work to identify vulnerable regions while providing the public with information on legal immigration processes to reduce illegal migration.

Agus mentioned the possibility of expanding the number of village immigration supervisors based on ongoing evaluations.

“We’ll continuously assess whether we need more officers. As the ministry grows following its separation from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, we hope to expand our personnel and reinforce these responsibilities,” Agus concluded.

