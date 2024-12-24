India's Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Passes Away at 90

New Delhi. Shyam Benegal, a trailblazing Indian filmmaker credited with spearheading a new wave of socially conscious cinema in the 1970s, passed away at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease.

Benegal died on Monday at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, and his cremation is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Press Trust of India, citing his daughter, Piya.

“Benegal had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years, but his condition deteriorated significantly. That’s what led to his death,” Piya stated.

Tributes poured in on social media for the legendary director. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt described Benegal’s work as “raw and real, capturing the struggles of ordinary people with craft and conviction.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences, calling Benegal’s storytelling “profoundly impactful” and his works “admired across diverse walks of life.”

Benegal was a mentor to some of India’s most celebrated actors, including Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, and Om Puri, many of whom became icons in mainstream Bollywood.

“I have lost my foster father, a man to whom I owe more than I can express,” said actor Naseeruddin Shah. Actor Manoj Bajpayee praised Benegal as a visionary who “redefined storytelling and inspired generations.”

A Career That Redefined Indian Cinema

Benegal rose to prominence in the 1970s with a series of films that challenged Bollywood’s mainstream formula, ushering in a parallel cinema movement. His works—Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977)—addressed the harsh social realities of a struggling nation.

Ankur explored India’s feudal divide, while Manthan depicted the rise of the country’s cooperative dairy movement.

Beyond film, Benegal achieved acclaim for his television series Bharat Ek Khoj (1988), a landmark 53-episode adaptation of Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India, chronicling India’s history from ancient times to modernity.

In 2023, Benegal directed a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh’s independence movement, further cementing his legacy as a chronicler of history and human resilience.

Early Life and Legacy

Born in December 1934 in Hyderabad, Benegal earned an economics degree from Osmania University and founded the Hyderabad Film Society. Before his rise in cinema, he directed over 900 sponsored documentaries and advertisements, showcasing his versatility as a storyteller.

Benegal’s contributions were recognized not only for his artistic vision but also for his role in nurturing a generation of filmmakers and actors who continue to shape Indian cinema.

He is survived by his wife, Nira Benegal, and his daughter, Piya.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: