Indonesia Breaks Ground on Global Islamic Boarding School in Depok

Depok, West Java. Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar on Tuesday inaugurated the construction of the Pesantren Istiqlal Internasional Indonesia (PIII), a modern Islamic boarding school aimed at integrating Islamic education, scientific knowledge, and environmental awareness. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the International Islamic University of Indonesia (UIII) in Depok.

“This marks a historic moment,” Nasaruddin said during his speech. “We are witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in Islamic education that merges faith, intellect, and ecology.”

Designed as a forward-looking institution, PIII will serve as a hub for global Islamic scholarship, combining religious studies with science and pressing global issues such as climate change. The school’s vision includes an environmentally conscious campus design and an integrative curriculum that reflects Indonesia’s moderate Islamic values.

Nasaruddin said the school would invite scholars from both domestic and international institutions to help shape a model of Islamic education fit for the future. “This initiative represents how religious education can serve as a powerful force for justice, sustainability, and global diplomacy,” he said.

The minister expressed hope that PIII and UIII would produce a new generation of Muslim leaders who are intellectual, tolerant, and environmentally aware. He added that the school could become a center of excellence for Islamic science and play a vital role in strengthening Indonesia’s global educational diplomacy.

Nasaruddin added that interest in Indonesian Islamic education is rising internationally, especially in the Middle East. He recently accompanied President Prabowo Subianto on a diplomatic tour to Turkey, Qatar, the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan, where several heads of state expressed hopes for Indonesia to become a new epicenter of Islamic civilization.

“Indonesia is no longer just a place that sends students to the Middle East to study Islam,” Nasaruddin said. “It is now time for the Middle East to come to Indonesia to learn about Islamic science.”

He shared that Middle Eastern scholars have proposed translating Indonesian Islamic books into Arabic for broader study in the Arab world. "This is recognition of Indonesia's growing intellectual influence in the global Muslim community," he said.

Nasaruddin also touched on President Prabowo’s humanitarian initiative to bring 1,000 Palestinians from Gaza to Indonesia for medical care and education. He highlighted the severe lack of educational access in Gaza and said Indonesia is ready to provide a safe, conducive environment for Palestinian students to thrive.

“This is part of our spiritual calling to be caretakers, not exploiters, of the world,” he said, introducing the concept of eco-theology, which underpins the pesantren’s environmental commitment.

Tuesday’s event was attended by ambassadors from the UAE and Kuwait.

Nasaruddin concluded by affirming his belief that Indonesia, with its stable democracy, moderate Muslim population, and diverse society, has the foundational strength to lead a new era of global Islamic scholarship and civilization.

