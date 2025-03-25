Indonesia Can Beat Bahrain, World Cup Winner Emmanuel Petit Says

Jayanty Nada Shofa
March 25, 2025 | 9:59 am
SHARE
Indonesian national football team players practice for the upcoming match against Bahrain at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on March 24, 2025. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Indonesian national football team players practice for the upcoming match against Bahrain at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on March 24, 2025. (B1 Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. FIFA World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit recently said that Indonesia could beat Bahrain 3-1 at the football tournament's upcoming qualifiers match.

Indonesia's Garuda squad is set to meet its Bahrainian counterpart at the 2026 World Cup qualifiers game in Jakarta on Tuesday night. Enthusiasm soars high as the match can make or break Indonesia's World Cup dreams. Former French footballer Petit, who gave Paris its 1998 FIFA World Cup victory, revealed his predictions for the Indonesia vs Bahrain game.

"I'm pretty sure they [Indonesia] will win. ... I would say, the scores are something like 3-1. Three [points] for Indonesia," Petit told reporters in Jakarta on Monday evening.

The Arsenal legend said it would be a "very, very important game" for Indonesia, saying that the Garudas must have learnt from the mistakes made in the Sydney game. The Garudas suffered an embarrassing 1-5 defeat to Australia's Socceroos last week. Petit admitted to having watched the Sydney match in person, saying that the Indonesian team started quite strong but lost confidence later in the game.

Advertisement

The Sydney match marked the debut of the newly appointed Netherlands-born coach Patrick Kluivert who replaced the popular South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong. Kluivert has been in the hot seat since being picked to coach the Indonesian team. The public criticisms became harsher after the Sydney loss.

Petit, who was Kluivert's teammate in Barcelona, admitted that the latter was a powerful striker back in the day. The French athlete said Indonesians should give Kluivert a chance. But at the same time, Kluivert has to learn the ropes fast.

"[Kluivert] is learning as a coach at the moment. But again, Indonesia doesn't have time to learn. They have to deliver right now, so he has no choice," Petit said.

Indonesia has only made it to the FIFA World Cup once in 1938. The team competed under the name Dutch East Indies as Indonesia had not gained independence at the time.

Indonesia Can Beat Bahrain, World Cup Winner Emmanuel Petit Says
Former French footballer and World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit visits Jakarta on March 24, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Two Sailors Sentenced to Life for Car Repo Murder
News 50 minutes ago

Two Sailors Sentenced to Life for Car Repo Murder

 First Sergeant Akbar Adli and Seaman Bambang Apri Atmojo were found guilty of fatally shooting Ilyas Abdurrahman on January 2.
Chinese ERP Company Appoints Sumber Sinergi as Local Partner
Tech 4 hours ago

Chinese ERP Company Appoints Sumber Sinergi as Local Partner

 This appointment is a strategic step for Kingdee in expanding its reach into the Indonesian market for digital solutions adoption.
Main Stadium for Brisbane 2032 Olympics Unveiled Amid Major Plan Overhaul
News 5 hours ago

Main Stadium for Brisbane 2032 Olympics Unveiled Amid Major Plan Overhaul

 The initial 11 years that Brisbane had to prepare is now down to seven, and leaders have said it’s time to stop squabbling over venues.
Lawmakers Draft Bill Mandating Security Cameras in Interrogation and Detention Rooms
News 5 hours ago

Lawmakers Draft Bill Mandating Security Cameras in Interrogation and Detention Rooms

 The policy aims to prevent abuse, intimidation, and violence against witnesses and suspects.
Gov't Tells People to Work Remotely to Ease Eid Traffic
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Gov't Tells People to Work Remotely to Ease Eid Traffic

 About 33.7 million people are expected to travel using their own cars this Eid holiday season.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
1
Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
2
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
3
Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included
4
Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities
5
Clashes Erupt as Students Protest Military Law in Multiple Cities
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED