Indonesia Considers Social Media Age Limit to Protect Children

Ricki Putra Harahap
January 13, 2025 | 9:41 pm
SHARE
A teenager uses his mobile phone to access social media, Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image VIA AP)
A teenager uses his mobile phone to access social media, Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image VIA AP)

Jakarta. Indonesia is preparing to follow in Australia’s footsteps in restricting social media access for children. Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid announced that the government is drafting regulations to set a minimum age limit for accessing social media. However, she did not disclose the specific age under consideration.

According to Meutya, the initiative has been discussed and approved by President Prabowo Subianto as part of efforts to shield children from harmful content on social media platforms. 

"The President is highly attentive to issues concerning children. He instructed us to proceed with this initiative, study it thoroughly, and ensure its implementation. He strongly supports measures to safeguard children in our digital space," Meutya said during a press conference following a meeting with President Prabowo at the Presidential Palace on Monday.

"This is still in the early stages. We want to conduct a comprehensive study first. For now, to bridge the gap to a more robust regulation, the government will issue a governmental regulation. If further measures require parliamentary involvement to strengthen child protection, we will prepare for that as well," Meutya added.

She said that protecting children from negative digital influences is a priority for President Prabowo.

"Our discussions with the President focused on ways to protect children in the digital space. The specifics are still under development, and we’ll see how this progresses," she concluded.

In November 2024, Australia banned children under 16 from accessing social media or creating new accounts. The law imposes penalties of up to AUD 50 million (USD 33 million) on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram for systemic failures to enforce the age restriction.

Tags:
#Social Media
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Former Antam Executives Charged in $200 Million Gold Refining Corruption
News 2 hours ago

Former Antam Executives Charged in $200 Million Gold Refining Corruption

 Six former executives of Antam are on trial for allegedly causing a Rp3.31 trillion loss to the state through a corrupt gold refining scheme
Bali Police Bust International Online Prostitution Ring in Canggu, Arrest Two Russians
News 3 hours ago

Bali Police Bust International Online Prostitution Ring in Canggu, Arrest Two Russians

 The Bali Police's successful operation revealed evidence of human trafficking across 12 Indonesian cities and 129 countries.
Indonesia Considers Social Media Age Limit to Protect Children
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Indonesia Considers Social Media Age Limit to Protect Children

 Indonesia is drafting regulations to set a minimum age limit for accessing social media, inspired by Australia's strict internet policies.
Kowloon: A Time Machine at the Heart of Hong Kong
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Kowloon: A Time Machine at the Heart of Hong Kong

 Amidst Hong Kong’s hustle and bustle, Kowloon becomes a symbol of harmony between the past and present.
Indonesian Student Cinta Kuya Organizes Aid for Los Angeles Wildfire Victims Amid Backlash
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Indonesian Student Cinta Kuya Organizes Aid for Los Angeles Wildfire Victims Amid Backlash

 Cinta Kuya, daughter of entertainer Uya Kuya, organizes aid for Los Angeles wildfire victims with friends from Indonesia and Thailand.
News Index

Most Popular

Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
1
Sweden to Contribute Up to 3 Warships to Reinforced NATO Presence in Baltic Sea
2
Indonesia Told to Urge BRICS to Let New Members Access NDB Loans
3
Yogyakarta Police Officers Suspected of Fatal Torture on Semarang Man
4
East Java Launches Vaccination Campaign as FMD Affects Over 11,000 Cattle
5
Indonesia Secures $528 Million Japanese Loan for Patimban Port
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED