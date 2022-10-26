Indonesia Introduces 10-Year Visa Called Second Home

A plane is preparing to take off at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Immigration Directorate General has introduced a long-stay visa that allows foreign visitors to stay in Indonesia for up to 10 years.

“Ahead of the G20 Summit, we officially launch second-home visa which aims to attract more global visitors to Bali and other destinations,” acting immigration director general Widodo Ekatjahjana said on Tuesday.

The long-term visa targets foreigners and former Indonesian citizens “who plan to stay and make a positive contribution to the Indonesian economy”, according to a statement on the immigration office website.

Applicants must show proof of personal bank savings worth the equivalent of at least Rp 2 billion ($129,000) and a passport valid for at least three years from the date of the application.

The number of foreign visitors in Indonesia soared by more than 2,000 percent to 1.73 million in the January-August period compared to the same period of last year after the government lifted Covid-19 travel restrictions, according to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).