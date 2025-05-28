Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara

Denpasar. Indonesia officially launched its first medical tourism special economic zone (SEZ) in Sanur, Bali, on Wednesday. The project, inaugurated by President Prabowo Subianto, marks a major step in the country’s efforts to develop world-class healthcare services integrated with tourism.

The Sanur SEZ is a national strategic project spearheaded by InJourney, Indonesia’s state-owned tourism holding company, now operating under the newly established sovereign wealth fund entity, Danantara.

The Sanur medical tourism zone is Indonesia’s first integrated destination combining international-standard healthcare services with premium tourism facilities. The development will host an international hospital, specialist clinics, medical research centers, hotels, and a convention center.

President Prabowo was joined at the launch ceremony by Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani, Danantara COO Doni Oskaria, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, and Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana.

“The Sanur SEZ is not just a new face for Bali’s tourism but also a symbol of the revival of our national healthcare ecosystem,” Prabowo said in his remarks. “We want Indonesians to access world-class medical services without needing to travel abroad.”

The project aims to position Bali as a premier medical tourism destination, attracting not only domestic patients but also international visitors. InJourney has partnered with leading medical institutions from Germany, Japan, and the United States, as well as Udayana University, to facilitate technology transfer and strengthen the capabilities of Indonesia’s medical workforce.

Prabowo hailed the Sanur SEZ as a groundbreaking initiative, noting that it is the first-ever special economic zone in Indonesia dedicated to healthcare services.

“This is the first of its kind in our country -- a special economic zone offering healthcare services at a global standard,” he said.

Covering 41.26 hectares, the Sanur SEZ is expected to attract investments of around Rp 10.2 trillion ($626 million) and create over 43,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The government also expects the project to reduce the outflow of Indonesian patients seeking treatment overseas and attract between 123,000 and 240,000 patients a year. Reducing the number of Indonesian patients seeking medical treatment abroad could save an estimated Rp 86 trillion ($5.3 billion) in foreign exchange losses. Additionally, the SEZ could generate up to Rp 19.6 trillion ($1.2 billion) in foreign exchange earnings by 2045.

As a flagship project under Danantara, the Sanur SEZ underscores Indonesia’s commitment to transforming its tourism and healthcare sectors to become globally competitive.

