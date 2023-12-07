Thursday, December 7, 2023
Indonesia Mulls Extending Visa-Free Entry to 20 Nations

Mohammad Said
December 7, 2023 | 6:11 pm
Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno during an exclusive interview with BTV at eL Hotel in Bandung on May 27, 2023. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno during an exclusive interview with BTV at eL Hotel in Bandung on May 27, 2023. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is considering extending visa-free entry to visitors from 20 countries in a bid to amplify tourist arrivals and foster economic growth through tourism.

With the country targeting revenue of Rp 200 trillion ($12.9 billion) from the tourism industry in the upcoming year, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno put forth this initiative during a meeting with President Joko Widodo at the State Palace on Thursday.

"The president has urged us to finalize the list of eligible countries for this program by the end of this month for his approval," Sandiaga said after the meeting.

Exempt from this proposal are nine fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), benefiting from a mutual visa-free arrangement under regional economic integration.

"We are focusing on attracting tourists who tend to spend more time in Indonesia and make substantial contributions to the local economy," Sandiaga said.

Out of the 20 countries under consideration, 18 have been earmarked, encompassing Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Japan, Russia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Italy, and Spain.

The remaining two slots are poised to be allocated to Middle Eastern countries.

"These nations represent a significant influx of tourists into Indonesia. Additionally, we have observed substantial visits from several Middle Eastern countries, particularly for investment purposes," Sandiaga said.

In crafting this list, the ministry sought counsel from the foreign minister to ensure consideration for the principle of reciprocity.

