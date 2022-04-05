Indonesia Reinstates Visa-Free Entry for ASEAN Nationals

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, third left, inspects an immigration check point at the international terminal of Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, December 31, 2021. (Antara Photo/Umarul Faruq)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government confirmed on Monday that it will reinstate visa exemption for citizens of fellow ASEAN member countries as the country begins to relax international travel restrictions amid a steady decline in new Covid-19 cases.

In another crucial decision, foreign visitors will no longer be required to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon arrival as long as they pass the body temperature screening.

“Requirements for foreign visitors are proof of vaccination and negative PCR test taken [two days] prior to arrival so they no longer need to undergo another test in Indonesia,” Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto said after a cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta.

The government also decided to reinstate the visa exemption agreement among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that has been in place since July 2006.

International airports in Yogyakarta, Medan, Makassar, and Pekanbaru will be reopened to boost international arrivals.

A circular on loosened travel restrictions will be issued by the National Covid-19 Task Force immediately, the minister said.