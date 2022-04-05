NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, third left, inspects an immigration check point at the international terminal of Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, December 31, 2021. (Antara Photo/Umarul Faruq)

Indonesia Reinstates Visa-Free Entry for ASEAN Nationals

BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE

APRIL 04, 2022

Jakarta. The Indonesian government confirmed on Monday that it will reinstate visa exemption for citizens of fellow ASEAN member countries as the country begins to relax international travel restrictions amid a steady decline in new Covid-19 cases.

In another crucial decision, foreign visitors will no longer be required to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests upon arrival as long as they pass the body temperature screening.

“Requirements for foreign visitors are proof of vaccination and negative PCR test taken [two days] prior to arrival so they no longer need to undergo another test in Indonesia,” Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto said after a cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta.

The government also decided to reinstate the visa exemption agreement among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that has been in place since July 2006.

International airports in Yogyakarta, Medan, Makassar, and Pekanbaru will be reopened to boost international arrivals.

A circular on loosened travel restrictions will be issued by the National Covid-19 Task Force immediately, the minister said.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Travel
KEYWORDS :
Visa Exemption
Visa-Free Entry
Asean
Airlangga Hartarto
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE