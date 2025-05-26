Indonesia to Prioritize Jamu and Natural Medicines in Health Sector Transformation

Rizky Pradita Ananda
May 26, 2025 | 10:48 am
Worker shows a bag of medicinal ingredients on the warehouse of the first herbal concoctions research and production center in Tawangmangu, Central Java, March 31, 2015. (JG Photo)
Worker shows a bag of medicinal ingredients on the warehouse of the first herbal concoctions research and production center in Tawangmangu, Central Java, March 31, 2015. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. The Health Ministry has announced that natural-based medicines, including Indonesia’s traditional Jamu, will become a strategic priority in the country’s ongoing healthcare transformation.

Dita Novianti Sugandi, Director of Pharmaceutical Production and Distribution at the ministry, said promoting natural medicines aligns with local cultural values while also responding to the modern health needs of Indonesian society.

“From Jamu, we gain cultural depth, health benefits, and significant economic potential. As one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, Indonesia holds immense promise for developing natural-based medicines,” Dita said on Sunday.

She underlined that Jamu is more than just a traditional herbal remedy -- it represents generational wisdom that continues to thrive.

Global Recognition and Legal Support
The cultural importance of Jamu received international recognition when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated Indonesia’s Jamu culture as an intangible cultural heritage in December 2023.

“We have a major responsibility to preserve this heritage. Let’s keep pushing for innovation and education so that natural-based medicines can become a real solution for public health,” Dita said.

The implementation of Law No. 17/2023 on Health and Government Regulation No. 28/2024 has opened wider opportunities for the utilization and development of traditional medicines in the national health system.

Integration into Formal Healthcare and Tourism
Natural-based treatments are no longer confined to home use. The ministry has begun integrating these remedies into formal clinical services, including initiatives in health tourism.

One such project is underway in Tawangmangu, Karanganyar, Central Java, where wellness programs based on natural products are being developed.

“We hope the Indonesian Association of Traditional Medicine and Jamu Developers will take the lead in replicating these innovations in other hospitals,” Dita said.

