Indonesian Content Creators Use Music and Culture to Raise Climate Awareness

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
May 28, 2025 | 3:31 pm
The Verified Champions network and IKLIM (Indonesian Climate Communications, Arts, and Music Lab) host climate-themed activities at the Semarapura Festival in Klungkung, Bali. (Verified Champions)
The Verified Champions network and IKLIM (Indonesian Climate Communications, Arts, and Music Lab) host climate-themed activities at the Semarapura Festival in Klungkung, Bali. (Verified Champions)

Jakarta. Indonesian artists and digital creators are tapping into music, storytelling, and cultural traditions to raise public awareness about climate change.

The Verified Champions network and IKLIM (Indonesian Climate Communications, Arts, and Music Lab) held a series of activities at the Semarapura Festival in Klungkung, Bali. The event featured performances, exhibitions, and discussions linking cultural identity with environmental sustainability.

Robi Navicula, lead vocalist of the Bali-based rock band Navicula, said music plays a crucial role in translating climate issues into messages that resonate with the public. “When we make climate issues part of our lyrics and our live shows, it’s not just education; it’s a wake-up call,” Robi said during a sharing session organized by IKLIM.

The Verified Champions network, a global initiative supported by TikTok, Fortescue, and the Rockefeller Foundation, promotes climate communication through digital storytelling. In Bali, the group documented local climate solutions, including community-based sustainability efforts, and shared them across social media platforms to reach broader audiences.

Saraswati, a representative of IKLIM and social innovation group Kopernik, stressed the importance of cultural approaches in climate outreach. “Climate change isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s a cultural one,” she said. “Our arts, traditions, and values help shape how we respond to the crisis.”

At the Semarapura Festival, Verified Champions and local artists collaborated with government and community leaders to present climate messages through performances and interactive displays. Head of Klungkung’s Tourism Office, Ni Made Sulistiawati, said integrating environmental themes into cultural events reinforces the idea that climate action is part of local identity.

Data from Verified for Climate shows that climate content shared by its Champions network has reached more than 875 million views globally. In Indonesia, the initiative focuses on relatable storytelling through platforms like TikTok to counter misinformation and build public support for climate action.

“Young creators and cultural leaders bring new energy to our sustainability efforts,” Sulistiawati said. “These events show that preserving our environment is part of preserving who we are.”

