Indonesian Restaurants Near You: Foreign Affairs Ministry Unveils Gastrodiplomacy Dashboard

Jakarta. Indonesia is turning to its rich culinary heritage to strengthen international relations with the launch of the Gastrodiplomacy Dashboard on Monday. This new platform offers data on Indonesian restaurants abroad, among other resources.

“Culinary arts are an effective tool for soft power diplomacy, acting as a cultural bridge with immense potential to enhance the economy, trade, and international relations,” Foreign Minister Sugiono said during the launch event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the economic sector, Indonesia exported 30 types of spices and nine culinary products globally in 2024. Sugiono said promoting Indonesian gastronomy on the world stage requires a collective effort.

“Promoting Indonesian cuisine as a national brand is not easy and cannot be done alone. It requires coordination, collaboration, and synergy among all stakeholders,” he added.

The Gastrodiplomacy Dashboard, developed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, serves as a reference for culinary practitioners in Indonesia and Indonesian representatives abroad in crafting effective gastrodiplomacy strategies. It aims to support economic diplomacy, elevate Indonesian cuisine as a soft power asset, and promote the ongoing Indonesia Spice Up The World program, launched in 2021.

The dashboard offers visual data on Indonesian restaurants and spice products worldwide, based on a survey conducted by the Foreign Affairs Ministry from March to May 2024, in collaboration with Indonesian diplomatic missions. The survey found 1,221 Indonesian restaurants operating overseas. The Gastrodiplomacy Dashboard is accessible at https://gastrodiplomasi.kemlu.go.id/dashboard.

Deputy Minister of Creative Economy Yuke Sri Rahayu voiced her ministry's support for the initiative.

“The Creative Economy Ministry will continue to strengthen the implementation of Indonesian gastrodiplomacy. We believe this dashboard will accelerate global recognition of Indonesian gastronomy,” she said.

The launch was attended by officials from the Trade, SMEs, and Tourism Ministries, as well as representatives from state-owned enterprises such as Bank Mandiri, BNI, BSI, and Garuda Indonesia. Prominent culinary figures like William Wongso and gastrodiplomacy partner organizations, including the Indonesian Culinary Committee (KKI) and the Indonesia Gastronomy Community (IGC), were also present.

Indonesian ambassadors worldwide joined the event virtually to express their support.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: