Indonesian Student Cinta Kuya Organizes Aid for Los Angeles Wildfire Victims Amid Backlash

Los Angeles. Cinta Rahmania Putri, the daughter of Indonesian entertainer Surya "Uya Kuya" Utama, recently organized a social aid event to assist victims of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, California. Alongside friends from Indonesia and Thailand, Cinta, affectionately known as Cinta Kuya, distributed food and beverages to evacuees at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The rapper-turned-YouTuber shared a video of his daughter handing out food and water to help those affected. “Cinta and her friends from Indonesia and Thailand distributed donations for wildfire victims in Los Angeles,” Uya said in an Instagram story quoted by BeritaSatu.com on Monday.

While the 20-year-old charitable work drew praise, it also sparked controversy among some netizens, who questioned why she focused on wildfire victims instead of extending aid to refugees in Palestine.

“Better to update about Gaza. That would bring more blessings in this world and the hereafter,” one netizen commented.

“Save Palestine,” another added.

“This is America’s karma for supporting Israel’s oppression of Palestine,” wrote another critic.

According to Palestine's Health Ministry, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed at least 46,006 Palestinians and wounded 109,378 since October 7, 2023.

In response to the criticism, Cinta urged netizens to approach the situation with empathy instead of judgment.

“I’m sick and disgusted by people who comment so casually about this disaster. What if this happened to you? Please be kind and respectful,” she said.

Addressing accusations of bias, Cinta, who attends college in Pasadena, added, “Talking about karma—remember that disasters like this could happen to us too. So, please don’t be cruel. Empathy isn’t just for display. Not everyone here is bad. So, just pray for the victims. Thank you.”

Uya Kuya, who was recently elected as a lawmaker, confirmed that his home in Los Angeles was safe. Actress Nikita Willy, who resides in Beverly Hills, and Sarah Azhari, who lives near Hollywood Hills, also confirmed they were safe.

Wildfire Toll and Impact

As of Sunday, the California wildfires had claimed 24 lives in Los Angeles County, with at least 16 people still missing. Authorities expect the number of missing persons to rise. Eight of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire, while 16 resulted from the Eaton Fire, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

About 150,000 residents in Los Angeles County remain under evacuation orders, with over 700 people seeking refuge in nine shelters. The fires, which began Tuesday just north of downtown LA, have destroyed more than 12,000 structures, including the homes of celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Cary Elwes.

By Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported that the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, and Hurst fires had burned more than 62 square miles (160 square kilometers)—an area larger than San Francisco. The Palisades Fire was 11 percent contained, while containment of the Eaton Fire reached 27 percent. Together, these two blazes accounted for nearly 153 square kilometers of destruction.

No cause has yet been determined for the largest fires. Early estimates suggest the wildfires could become the nation’s costliest ever, with AccuWeather projecting damage and economic losses between $135 billion and $150 billion.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: