Indonesia’s Beloved Icon Titiek Puspa Dies at 87

Jakarta. Legendary actress, singer, and songwriter Titiek Puspa, widely regarded as one of Indonesia’s most iconic entertainers, passed away on Thursday at the age of 87 after battling brain complications in recent weeks.

Her eldest daughter, Petty Tunjungsari, said Titiek had been under medical care at Medistra Hospital in Jakarta since March 26, after collapsing following the filming of the television comedy series “Lapor, Pak” (Report, Sir).

“She lost consciousness after completing the third episode. I’m deeply grateful to the Trans 7 crew who rushed her to Medistra Hospital,” Petty said.

Doctors diagnosed her with internal bleeding in the left side of her brain and recommended surgery.

Advertisement

Just three days before her collapse, Titiek had attended a charity event for hundreds of orphaned children. “She was very enthusiastic and happy. She even handled a media interview really well,” Petty recalled.

Born Sudarwati on November 1, 1937, in South Kalimantan, she was later given the stage name Titiek Puspa by Indonesia’s founding President Sukarno, who was deeply impressed by her musical talent in the 1950s.

Her rise to fame began with a singing competition organized by national radio broadcaster RRI, which she won, eventually joining the renowned Orkes Studio Jakarta band.

Over the years, Titiek mastered a wide range of musical genres -- from keroncong and pop to children's and religious songs. From the 1960s through the 1980s, she wrote and recorded hundreds of songs, many of which remain classics and are still covered today.

Some of her most beloved works include Kupu-Kupu Malam (Night Butterfly), Bing -- a tribute to her close friend and legendary comedian Bing Slamet -- Apanya Dong (What Is It), Marilah Kemari (Come Here), Doa untuk Anakku (Prayer for My Child), Keroncong Ketawa (Laughing Keroncong), Ayah (Father), Jatuh Cinta (Fall in Love), and Patah Hati (Broken Heart).

Titiek also had a prominent acting career, starring in films such as Minah Gadis Dusun (Minah the Village Girl), Semalam di Malaysia (A Night in Malaysia), and Bing Slamet Koboi Cengeng (Bing Slamet the Lame Cowboy).

In her later years, she remained a vibrant presence in Indonesia’s entertainment scene -- serving as a judge on televised music competitions and appearing in advertisements for products ranging from health supplements to adult care products.

Beloved by generations, Titiek was admired for her boundless energy, warm personality, and timeless appearance.

Her illustrious career earned her multiple lifetime achievement awards from the Indonesian Music Awards (AMI) and the Indonesian Film Festival (FFI). She was also awarded the Medal of Honor in Culture by President Soeharto and named one of Indonesia’s 100 most inspiring women by Kartini and HerWorld magazines.

Titiek Puspa is survived by her four children from two marriages.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: