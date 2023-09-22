Friday, September 22, 2023
Indonesia's First High-Speed Train to Be Named 'Whoosh'

September 22, 2023 | 12:08 pm
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Director of KAI Didiek Hartyanto, Director of KCIC Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi and Director of Jasa Raharja Rivan Achmad Purwantono posing in front of a bullet train on Feb. 28, 2023. (Investor Daily Photo/Primus Dorimulu)
Jakarta. The upcoming high-speed train connecting Jakarta and Bandung will be affectionately known as 'Whoosh,' following a government-sponsored competition to select a nickname ahead of its launch next month.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said on Friday that 'Whoosh' was chosen to symbolize the sound of rapid movement, akin to the hissing of a speeding train.

"President Joko Widodo directed us to introduce a brand for this high-speed train that resonates with our national achievements and pride," Budi was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

Additionally, Budi emphasized that 'Whoosh' conveys attributes such as time-saving, optimized operation, and a reliable system.

The selection of this brand name followed a competition involving ten esteemed agencies.

Triawan Munaf, who chaired the competition's jury team, anticipates that this brand will enhance the high-speed train's popularity. The train is being developed by a consortium known as the Indonesia-China High-Speed Train (KCIC).

"Now that we have a name for this train, we no longer need to refer to it as KCIC or the Jakarta-Bandung fast train. We can simply say, 'Let's take a ride on Whoosh’," Triawan said.

#Transportation
