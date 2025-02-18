Is Leaving Indonesia for Better Work Opportunities Unpatriotic?

Ricki Putra Harahap, Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar, Faisal Maliki Baskoro
February 18, 2025 | 10:51 am
Actor Tengku Firmansyah shows his new job at a steel factory in Canada after moving there with his wife, actress Cindy Fatika Sari. The celebrity couple relocated to Edmonton to support their child's education. (Instagram/@tengku_firmansyah)
Jakarta. A growing number of Indonesians are considering leaving the country in search of better job opportunities, as frustration over limited prospects and low wages fuels the viral hashtag #KaburAjaDulu (just run away first) on social media.

The trend reflects mounting dissatisfaction, particularly among younger generations, who believe working abroad offers better financial security and career growth. Many have shared their experiences of working overseas, encouraging others to follow suit.

One notable example is Dodi Romdani, the head of Sukamulya village in Ciamis, West Java, who recently resigned from his leadership position to work as a migrant laborer in Japan. His decision shows the strong appeal of overseas job opportunities, even for those in stable and respected roles.

Another example is celebrity couple Tengku Firmansyah and Cindy Fatika Sari, who, along with their two children, left Indonesia in April to permanently relocate to Canada. In Canada, Tengku works as a welder at a steel factory, while Cindy works part-time in the clothing sector.

Brain Drain Concerns
Economic analyst Rhenald Kasali linked the phenomenon to brain drain, where skilled professionals leave for better opportunities abroad. He attributed the frustration to government budget cuts and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

"This is about people wanting the freedom to pursue better opportunities. Countries like Canada offer fast-track visas, Japan has openings in agriculture, and even Vietnam is growing rapidly and needs workers," Rhenald said.

He also pointed out that many entrepreneurs are discouraged by challenges such as extortion and regulatory obstacles, making it harder to do business in Indonesia.

Former presidential candidate Anies Baswedan compared the current situation to Indonesia’s pre-independence era, stating that many nationalist figures lived abroad but remained committed to the country’s progress.

"Love is tested when the country is facing many challenges. Loving Indonesia requires patience and resilience, just like the generations of 1908 and 1928, many of whom never saw independence but still fought for it—even while living abroad," Anies said in his X account.

"Nationalism is not about where we live, but how we continue to contribute to this nation, no matter how small," he added.

Is Working Overseas Unpatriotic?
Manpower Minister Yassierli acknowledged the frustrations driving the viral trend, saying that overseas job opportunities are indeed more attractive for some. However, he urged Indonesians to see international work experience as a stepping stone rather than a reason to abandon the country.

"This is not about running away from your country. If working abroad helps develop skills and provides better opportunities, that’s fine—as long as they return and contribute to Indonesia," Yassierli said Monday at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

He also recognized the need for the government to create better job opportunities at home. "This is a challenge for us. If this reflects the aspirations of the people, then the government must focus on creating better jobs."

Indonesia’s open unemployment rate (TPT) stood at 4.91 percent in August 2024, a 0.41 percentage point decrease from August 2023. However, youth unemployment remains a critical issue, with the unemployment rate among those aged 15–24 reaching 17.32 percent.

Meanwhile, Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid criticized the #KaburAjaDulu trend, calling it unpatriotic.

"If you truly love this country, you don’t just run away when there’s a problem. We should work together to solve our issues, not take the easy way out," Nusron said.

