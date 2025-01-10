Ismaya Live Confirms DWP 2025 Will Go Ahead Despite Last Year's Police Extortion Scandal

Chairul Fikri
January 10, 2025 | 8:21 pm
Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024 at JIExpo Kemayoran, Dec. 13-15, 2024. (Ismaya Live)
Jakarta. Despite the recent extortion case involving police officers and concertgoers at the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) 2024, the 2025 festival will go ahead as planned, organizer Ismaya Live confirmed on Friday.

In an official statement, Ismaya Live expressed gratitude to all those who supported and provided crucial information following the incident, which occurred at JIExpo Kemayoran on Dec. 13-15, 2024. "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to those affected. While this incident was disappointing, it has strengthened our resolve to prioritize the safety and comfort of attendees at every event," the statement read.

The organizer also thanked the Indonesian National Police (Polri) for their swift response, which led to the dismissal of officers involved in the extortion case. "We appreciate Polri's prompt investigation, which resulted in decisive action against those responsible and supported the refund process for those impacted," the statement continued.

DWP's organizers reassured their global community of music fans that they are taking concrete steps to restore trust in DWP and Indonesia as a premier destination for music and culture. They also confirmed that DWP 2025 will be held in Indonesia, with a commitment to enhancing the security and comfort of attendees moving forward.

"We are taking concrete steps to rebuild trust in DWP and Indonesia as a key cultural hub. We look forward to welcoming you again in 2025 and celebrating music, unity, and unforgettable memories together," the statement added.

The incident involved 18 police officers who allegedly extorted 45 concertgoers, including some Malaysian nationals, resulting in a total loss of 9 million RM (approximately Rp 32 billion). The police have taken swift action, with the Internal Affairs of Polri securing the officers involved. Following an internal ethics trial, three officers, including Jakarta’s narcotics investigation chief, Donald Parlaungan Simanjuntak, were dismissed. Two others, identified as Malvino Edward Yusticia and Yudhy Triananta Syaeful, were also dismissed for their involvement.

In addition to the dismissals, six other officers received demotions for their role in the scandal: Armadi July Marasi Gultom, Wahyu Tri Haryanto, Sehatma Manik, Dzul Fadlan, Syaruddin, and Fahrudun Rizki Sucipto.

DWP, first held in 2008, is Indonesia's largest electronic music festival, attracting thousands of electronic dance music fans annually. The 2024 edition featured global headliners such as Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd, drawing 10,000 attendees from 52 countries.

#Music
