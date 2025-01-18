‘It’s Not About Reaching Your Destination’: HK’s Gong and Forest Bathing Offer Unique Ways to De-Stress

Gong therapy in Red Doors Studio, Hong Kong. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)
Gong therapy in Red Doors Studio, Hong Kong. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

Hong Kong. In the fast-paced Hong Kong lies some places where you can escape the hustle and bustle. Hong Kong can become a nice getaway for international travelers who want to take a break from never-ending work back home. 

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) recently took The Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu.com on a trip around the special administrative region. Some of the stops included unique places for one to relax in Hong Kong.

Forest Bathing in Twisk Campsite 

Forest bathing is simply immersing oneself in the forest. It is about letting one’s body and mind connect with nature. This practice, which is also known as shinrin-yoku, actually came from Japan back in the 1980s following the rising stress levels among the country’s urban population. 

Beritasatu.com got to try out forest bathing in Hong Kong’s Twisk Campsite. The tranquil and forested campsite is located at the Tai Lam Country Park. It also has access to several hiking trails and viewpoints.

“Forest bathing really calms us down. We can enjoy nature’s beauty at a slower pace without any pressure,” tour guide Amanda Yik said on Tuesday.

The serene Twisk Campsite in Hong Kong. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

It is different from hiking. Forest bathing is not about reaching a destination. It lets us enhance our mindfulness. It does not require much social interaction but gives us a chance to ground ourselves. There is also no right or wrong when it comes to forest bathing.

“It is about taking time to connect with nature and find beauty in simplicity,” Yik said.

Gong Therapy

Gongs are more than just a percussion instrument. “Bathing” in gongs can actually become an alternative therapy, according to Martha Collard, the founder of Red Doors Studio in Hong Kong. The therapeutic use of gongs actually dates back to the old times.

“Back then, Chinese gongs were engraved with the traditional Chinese symbol Tai Loi that means ‘happiness has arrived.’. Gongs are already known as a tool to cure depression and addiction. Being near a gong lets your body release happiness hormones,” Collard told Beritasatu.com earlier this week.

Red Doors Studio founder Martha Collard. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

The Red Doors Studio lies at the heart of Wong Chuk Hang on Hong Kong Island. It is a place for people to relax to the calming sound of gongs. There are even power naps for a quick midday gong relaxation. Collard said that her gong therapies had helped many people.

“Gongs sit at the top of the musical therapy pyramid,” Collard said. 

“Gong therapies improve your immune system, activate happiness hormones, and make you feel better.”

