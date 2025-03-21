Jakarta Airport Train Adds Visa Contactless Payment to Ease Travel for Foreign Tourists

Addin Anugrah Siwi
June 24, 2025 | 1:15 pm
Visa Indonesia Country Manager Vira Widiyasari demonstrates the use of Visa contactless cards at Dukuh Atas Airport Train Station, Jakarta, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Addin Anugrah Siwi)
Visa Indonesia Country Manager Vira Widiyasari demonstrates the use of Visa contactless cards at Dukuh Atas Airport Train Station, Jakarta, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Addin Anugrah Siwi)

Jakarta. Passengers on the Soekarno-Hatta Airport Rail Link can now use Visa contactless cards and compatible devices to pay for tickets directly at station gates, eliminating the need for physical tickets or queueing at vending machines.

The system, launched Tuesday at Dukuh Atas Airport Train Station in central Jakarta, is aimed at modernizing public transportation and improving the travel experience for international tourists. The government is targeting 16 million foreign visitors this year, and seamless airport-city connections are seen as crucial to shaping a positive first impression.

Visa Indonesia Country Manager Vira Widiyasari said the move would simplify payment for tourists used to contactless travel systems abroad.

“This is one way we support creating a seamless experience, particularly for foreign visitors,” Vira said at the launch.

Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption

The new contactless payment feature is a collaboration between Visa, state railway operator Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI), and Moda Integrasi Transportasi Jabodetabek (MITJ). It allows passengers to tap their Visa card or digital wallet directly on a reader, with transactions processed instantly and boarding tickets printed on the spot.

KCI President Director Asdo Artiviyanto said international visitors often expect public transport systems to mirror those in major global cities, where tap-and-go payment has become the norm.

“They want convenience, especially in payment systems. Going forward, we hope the experience will move entirely to tap-and-go, beyond ticket vending machines,” he said.

The Soekarno-Hatta Airport Rail Link currently serves six stations, connecting the airport to central Jakarta via Batuceper, Rawabuaya, Duri, Sudirman BNI City, and Manggarai. With the new system, passengers can board without cash or printed tickets, reducing friction in airport transit.

Officials say the rollout marks a starting point for expanding digital payment systems across Indonesia’s transport network, positioning the country as a more tourist-friendly and technologically modern destination.

