Jakarta Cancels Car-Free Night at Sudirman-Thamrin Over Traffic Concerns

Jakarta. Jakarta has abruptly canceled its planned car-free night trial and the Jakarta Muharram Festival 2025, which were scheduled for Saturday, despite preparations already underway at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle.

On Friday afternoon, large stages, video screens, lighting installations, and black tents had been set up around the iconic Bundaran HI fountain in preparation for the event, which was meant to celebrate the Islamic New Year and test the car-free night concept along Jalan MH Thamrin and Jalan Sudirman.

However, the Jakarta administration announced the cancellation late Friday, citing concerns over traffic disruption.

“We apologize to the public. After considering various factors, the Jakarta provincial government has decided to encourage community-level commemorations and cancel the Jakarta Muharram Festival 2025,” said Chico Hakim, special staff to the Jakarta governor for public communications, at City Hall. “What’s canceled is the event concept, not the Islamic New Year commemoration itself.”

Chico explained that the planned car-free night would interfere with traffic flow, particularly with residents’ regular evening activities on weekends.

“We truly appreciate the enthusiasm from residents and the hard work of the organizing committee. This was not an easy decision, but it was seen as the best step under the current circumstances,” he said.

The city administration is encouraging residents to celebrate the Islamic New Year meaningfully within their neighborhoods.

