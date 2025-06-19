Jakarta Fair Targets Rp 7 Trillion as Crowds Flock to Annual Event

Hendro D Situmorang, Juan Ardya Guardiola, Ichsan Ali
June 28, 2025 | 2:22 pm
SHARE
Visitors pack the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran 2025 at JIExpo in Central Jakarta, on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hendro Situmorang)
Visitors pack the Jakarta Fair Kemayoran 2025 at JIExpo in Central Jakarta, on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hendro Situmorang)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Fair (PRJ) Kemayoran 2025, one of Southeast Asia’s largest multi-product exhibitions, is aiming for Rp 7 trillion (approximately $430 million) in transactions this year as crowds pack the venue despite a shorter event duration.

Ralph Scheunemann, Marketing Director of JiExpo Kemayoran, said the target surpasses last year’s Rp 6.7 trillion in transactions, driven in part by a surge in participation from electric vehicle and motorcycle exhibitors.

“We’re aiming to hit Rp 7 trillion this year, seeing that there are many more electric vehicles participating compared to last year,” Ralph told reporters on Friday.

Despite the fair running seven days shorter than in 2024, Ralph remains optimistic about reaching the transaction target, noting that daily visitor numbers have outpaced last year on a day-to-day comparison.

Advertisement

“The opening day was crowded, the second day was very busy, and so on. We’re seeing strong momentum,” he added.

Read More:
Jakarta Has What It Takes to Become a Top 50 Global City: Expert

As one of Jakarta’s longest-running and largest annual events, the Jakarta Fair continues to draw thousands daily with its mix of shopping, entertainment, and culinary offerings, solidifying its role as a central attraction during the capital’s anniversary celebrations.

This year’s Jakarta Fair, running from June 19 to July 13, features over 1,500 booths across automotive, culinary, fashion, and entertainment sectors, with organizers expecting around six million visitors. While last year’s fair attracted 6.3 million visitors, Ralph said high foot traffic is no longer the sole benchmark of success as long as the venue remains visibly crowded.

Beritasatu.com --The Jakarta Globe's sister publication-- observed long lines at the entrance on Saturday, with parking areas filling up early as families took advantage of the long weekend to shop, enjoy concerts, and explore the fairgrounds. Popular sections included automotive and culinary zones, with many vendors offering limited-edition products and promotional pricing.

Beyond shopping, the fair has lined up music performances featuring well-known artists such as JKT48, MysticJive, and Narra Reunion. Concerts are included with higher-tier tickets, which range from Rp 80,000 to Rp 100,000 depending on the day.

Read More:
Jakarta Turns 498: Here’s What to Expect at the City’s Birthday Party

Organizers have tightened security in collaboration with the police and military to ensure safety during the fair. Security teams, including plainclothes officers, are deployed in crowded areas to prevent theft and assist with lost children, a frequent occurrence at the busy venue.

“We have patrols moving through busy areas in plain clothes to help prevent crime. We also have protocols in place to help reunite lost children with their parents quickly,” said Nov Suryadi, Assistant General Manager of JiExpo.

The fair also hosts the Miss Jakarta Fair 2025 competition, promoting women’s empowerment under the campaign “Let Your Inner Beauty Shine.” Finalists showcased their talents and walked the runway in front of visitors at the main stage.

Meanwhile, budget-friendly snacks priced as low as Rp 10,000 --less than $1-- have become a major draw for visitors, particularly families seeking affordable treats to take home. Wanto, a visitor from Bekasi, said the low prices and attractive packaging made the snacks ideal souvenirs for his nieces and nephews.

To enhance visitor convenience, BTV, the broadcasting unit of B-Universe Media Holdings, has provided a free charging booth near Hall A1, equipped with 16 sockets, allowing visitors to recharge their devices while exploring the fair.

Tags:
#Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Jakarta Fair Targets Rp 7 Trillion as Crowds Flock to Annual Event
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Jakarta Fair Targets Rp 7 Trillion as Crowds Flock to Annual Event

 Jakarta Fair aims for Rp 7 trillion in transactions as crowds pack the venue, with EVs, concerts, and budget snacks drawing visitors.
Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion
Lifestyle Jun 20, 2025 | 11:55 am

Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion

 The size of attendance is also expected to surpass last year's 6.3 million visitors.
Jakarta Turns 498: Here’s What to Expect at the City’s Birthday Party
Lifestyle Jun 19, 2025 | 12:15 pm

Jakarta Turns 498: Here’s What to Expect at the City’s Birthday Party

 Jakarta celebrates its 498th anniversary with parades, puppets, music, food, and fireworks at Lapangan Banteng this Sunday night.

The Latest

Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy

 Prabowo discusses deregulation and stronger US ties with his cabinet to boost Indonesia’s economy amid global shifts.
Frank & co., LAKUEMAS, KPPB Partner to Empower Women
Special Updates 1 hours ago

Frank & co., LAKUEMAS, KPPB Partner to Empower Women

 Frank & co., LAKUEMAS, and KPPB hold a women’s empowerment event, encouraging confidence and financial readiness among Indonesian women.
Jakarta Fair Targets Rp 7 Trillion as Crowds Flock to Annual Event
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Jakarta Fair Targets Rp 7 Trillion as Crowds Flock to Annual Event

 Jakarta Fair aims for Rp 7 trillion in transactions as crowds pack the venue, with EVs, concerts, and budget snacks drawing visitors.
Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
News 4 hours ago

Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely

 A Malaysian climber was rescued after slipping on Mount Rinjani, a week after Juliana Marins' fatal fall renewed safety concerns.
Truckers Forced to Overload or Lose Orders as Indonesia Cracks Down on ODOL
Business 6 hours ago

Truckers Forced to Overload or Lose Orders as Indonesia Cracks Down on ODOL

 Truckers face losing orders if they don’t overload, as Indonesia moves to enforce an ODOL ban to curb Rp 43.5T in annual road damage.
News Index

Most Popular

Agam Rinjani Local Guide Goes Viral in Brazil After Recovering Body of Fallen Tourist
1
Agam Rinjani Local Guide Goes Viral in Brazil After Recovering Body of Fallen Tourist
2
Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks
3
Indonesia Cancels ADB Housing Loan after Securing $8B in Domestic Financing
4
Three Australians Face Death Penalty Over Fatal Bali Shooting
5
Local Gov't Denies Delay in Evacuating Brazilian Influencer Who Died on Rinjani
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED