Jakarta Fair Targets Rp 7 Trillion as Crowds Flock to Annual Event

Jakarta. The Jakarta Fair (PRJ) Kemayoran 2025, one of Southeast Asia’s largest multi-product exhibitions, is aiming for Rp 7 trillion (approximately $430 million) in transactions this year as crowds pack the venue despite a shorter event duration.

Ralph Scheunemann, Marketing Director of JiExpo Kemayoran, said the target surpasses last year’s Rp 6.7 trillion in transactions, driven in part by a surge in participation from electric vehicle and motorcycle exhibitors.

“We’re aiming to hit Rp 7 trillion this year, seeing that there are many more electric vehicles participating compared to last year,” Ralph told reporters on Friday.

Despite the fair running seven days shorter than in 2024, Ralph remains optimistic about reaching the transaction target, noting that daily visitor numbers have outpaced last year on a day-to-day comparison.

“The opening day was crowded, the second day was very busy, and so on. We’re seeing strong momentum,” he added.

As one of Jakarta’s longest-running and largest annual events, the Jakarta Fair continues to draw thousands daily with its mix of shopping, entertainment, and culinary offerings, solidifying its role as a central attraction during the capital’s anniversary celebrations.

This year’s Jakarta Fair, running from June 19 to July 13, features over 1,500 booths across automotive, culinary, fashion, and entertainment sectors, with organizers expecting around six million visitors. While last year’s fair attracted 6.3 million visitors, Ralph said high foot traffic is no longer the sole benchmark of success as long as the venue remains visibly crowded.

Beritasatu.com --The Jakarta Globe's sister publication-- observed long lines at the entrance on Saturday, with parking areas filling up early as families took advantage of the long weekend to shop, enjoy concerts, and explore the fairgrounds. Popular sections included automotive and culinary zones, with many vendors offering limited-edition products and promotional pricing.

Beyond shopping, the fair has lined up music performances featuring well-known artists such as JKT48, MysticJive, and Narra Reunion. Concerts are included with higher-tier tickets, which range from Rp 80,000 to Rp 100,000 depending on the day.

Organizers have tightened security in collaboration with the police and military to ensure safety during the fair. Security teams, including plainclothes officers, are deployed in crowded areas to prevent theft and assist with lost children, a frequent occurrence at the busy venue.

“We have patrols moving through busy areas in plain clothes to help prevent crime. We also have protocols in place to help reunite lost children with their parents quickly,” said Nov Suryadi, Assistant General Manager of JiExpo.

The fair also hosts the Miss Jakarta Fair 2025 competition, promoting women’s empowerment under the campaign “Let Your Inner Beauty Shine.” Finalists showcased their talents and walked the runway in front of visitors at the main stage.

Meanwhile, budget-friendly snacks priced as low as Rp 10,000 --less than $1-- have become a major draw for visitors, particularly families seeking affordable treats to take home. Wanto, a visitor from Bekasi, said the low prices and attractive packaging made the snacks ideal souvenirs for his nieces and nephews.

To enhance visitor convenience, BTV, the broadcasting unit of B-Universe Media Holdings, has provided a free charging booth near Hall A1, equipped with 16 sockets, allowing visitors to recharge their devices while exploring the fair.

