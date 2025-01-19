Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate

Jakarta. A newly issued gubernatorial regulation that sets strict requirements for male civil servants in Jakarta to practice polygamy has sparked controversy and widespread public debate.

Achmad Nur Hidayat, a public policy analyst from Jakarta’s National Development University (UPN), clarified misconceptions during a discussion hosted by BTV, saying that the regulation is not intended to encourage polygamy but rather to impose stricter conditions for its practice.

“Some members of the public mistakenly view this regulation as an incentive for male civil servants to take additional wives. In reality, it makes it significantly harder for them to do so,” Achmad said.

Stricter Requirements for Polygamy

Achmad explained that a central government regulation on polygamy has been in place since 1983 and was amended in 1990. The new Jakarta gubernatorial regulation, signed by Acting Governor Teguh Setyabudi, introduces even stricter conditions.

“The regulation requires medical justification from the first wife, proof of a childless marriage lasting over 10 years, written permission from the first wife, and court approval to ensure the civil servant is financially capable of supporting multiple families,” Achmad said.

He stressed that the regulation aims to protect the families involved and does not promote polygamy. “The acting governor has made it clear that the regulation does not encourage civil servants to practice polygamy, but the public perceives it as legitimizing the practice,” he added.

The regulation has drawn criticism, partly because civil servants have come under heightened public scrutiny following recent salary increases amidst economic challenges. Critics argue that introducing such a contentious policy could trigger backlash and condemnation.

Achmad attributed some of the controversy to a lack of public discussion before the regulation’s issuance, which left many Jakarta residents confused about its intent and implications.

He also pointed out that most polygamy cases involving civil servants fall outside regulated requirements, often arising from extramarital affairs.

Siti Aminah Tardi, a commissioner with the National Commission for Women, raised concerns about unregistered marriages in polygamy practices.

“In many cases, second or third marriages are not officially registered with the authorities, which leaves women and children in these marriages vulnerable,” Siti said during the discussion.

Governor’s Clarification

On Friday, Acting Governor Teguh Setyabudi emphasized that the regulation is not a new initiative but builds on existing rules with stricter requirements.

“The primary goal of this regulation is to protect the families of our civil servants,” Teguh said. “Contrary to public perception, this is not about legalizing polygamy but about ensuring that any such practice strictly complies with the rules to safeguard the families involved.”

He also noted that discussions to draft the regulation began in 2023, involving officials from the Justice Ministry and other key stakeholders.

