Jakarta Shopping Spree Festival Aims for Rp 15.5T Transaction, Here’s What’s in Store

Jakarta. The Indonesian Shopping Center Management Association (APPBI) is setting an ambitious sales target of Rp 15.5 trillion ($953.7 million) for the 2025 Jakarta Great Sale Festival (FJGS), which will run from June 10 to July 10 across 100 shopping malls in the capital.

The month-long retail event will feature tens of thousands of tenants offering discounts of up to 70 percent, along with various events, prize giveaways, and midnight sales to draw shoppers, according to FJGS 2025 Chairman Mualim Wijoyo.

“We’re not just offering discounts. We’re also giving out prizes and grand prizes to stimulate consumer spending,” Mualim said Monday in South Jakarta. “All five regions of Jakarta will be involved, and the goal is to boost foot traffic in malls and increase transactions.”

The targeted figure marks a 10 percent increase from last year’s festival, which generated Rp 14.1 trillion in sales. Mualim, who also chairs the Jakarta chapter of APPBI, expressed optimism despite ongoing global economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

“Jakarta’s consumers are still very enthusiastic. They’re a pillar of the retail sector. We’re not just aiming for a 10 percent increase; we’re seeing a consistent upward trend year after year,” he said.

In addition to major retailers, the Jakarta administration is bringing small businesses into the festival. Elisabeth Rante Ratu Allo, head of the city's Industry, Trade, Cooperatives, and SMEs Agency, said each participating mall will include at least 20 local MSMEs.

“We want to relocate bazaars from subdistricts and mayoral offices to malls, with the hope that their sales will increase,” she said.

This year’s festival comes as consumer sentiment in Indonesia begins to rebound after three consecutive months of decline. A recent Bank Indonesia survey showed the country's Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) edged up to 121.7 in April, signaling renewed optimism. A CCI above 100 reflects positive sentiment.

While overall confidence declined earlier in the year, from 127.2 in January to 121.1 in March, the April uptick suggests stabilizing expectations, especially among those with monthly spending above Rp 4 million. Consumers in their 20s were the most optimistic, posting a CCI of 126.4.

