Jakarta Stadium Uses Manila Grass Grown at Pelita Harapan for U-17 World Cup 

October 12, 2023 | 6:32 pm
FILE - Members of the national football team practice at Pelita Harapan University training ground in Tangerang Regency, Banten, Oct. 18, 2014. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Jakarta. The Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) has installed Manila grasses taken from Pelita Harapan University to meet FIFA standards for the upcoming U-17 World Cup matches.

According to a team of inspectors and FIFA officials, Manila grass, or Zoysia matrella, has the appropriate thickness, length, and strength for an international-standard football pitch.

The grass was harvested using a specially-designed mower to keep the desirable thickness and length at Pelita Harapan training ground in Tangerang regency, Banten on October 9.

“We sincerely hope that the grass we have been growing for years for our students will help bring success to the Indonesian tournament,” Pelita Harapan Chancellor Jonathan Parapak said on Thursday. “We are proud Indonesia becomes the host of the U-17 World Cup that will benefit the country and our football.” 

The tournament will be held from November 10 to December 2 in four cities, including Jakarta, Bandung (Si Jalak Harupat Stadium), Solo (Manahan Stadium), and Surabaya (Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium).

Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Erick Thohir said earlier that the surface layer of those venues also uses grasses cultivated in Bali. 

#Sports
