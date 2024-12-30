Jakarta to Celebrate New Year with 800-Drone Show and Live Entertainment at HI Roundabout

Juan Ardya Guardiola
December 30, 2024 | 3:09 pm
Festive atmosphere during the peak of New Year’s Eve celebrations at the HI Roundabout in Central Jakarta, Monday, January 1, 2024. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta. The Jakarta Provincial Government will hold a show featuring 800 drones at the HI Roundabout in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during the New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31.

According to the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office's official Instagram account, various entertainment events will light up the night across several locations in Jakarta.

"The Semarak Jakarta Mendunia celebration stage has been set up grandly at the HI Roundabout, ready to accompany Jakarta's residents on New Year's Eve," the Instagram post stated.

Attendees at the HI Roundabout will be treated to a series of activities, including traditional dance performances, a choir, video mapping, and the 800-drone show.

The event will also feature a live entertainment stage with Indonesian musicians like Yura Yunita, RAN, and Rahmania Astrini, inviting the public to sing along as the year transitions.

The celebration will culminate with a grand fireworks display to ring in the new year, following a countdown that the public can join.

The New Year’s Eve festivities will run from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. In addition to the HI Roundabout, celebrations will take place at various locations, including Monas, Kota Tua, Lapangan Banteng, and along M.H. Thamrin Street to Jenderal Sudirman.

“The collaboration of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office will contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of Jakarta's New Year transition,” the statement concluded.

 

