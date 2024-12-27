Jakarta to Host Car-Free Night on New Year’s Eve 2025 Along Sudirman-Thamrin

Ilham Oktafian
December 27, 2024 | 4:42 pm
SHARE
Festive atmosphere during the peak of New Year’s Eve celebrations at the HI Roundabout in Central Jakarta, Monday, January 1, 2024. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Festive atmosphere during the peak of New Year’s Eve celebrations at the HI Roundabout in Central Jakarta, Monday, January 1, 2024. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The Jakarta Metropolitan Police will enforce a car-free night along Jalan Sudirman, Jalan MH Thamrin, and Harmoni in Central Jakarta on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, from 6 p.m. until early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. The iconic roads will be closed to motorized vehicles to accommodate the city’s New Year celebrations.

“This will be similar to car-free day closures,” said Jakarta Police Traffic Director Kombes Pol Latif Usman during a press briefing on Friday.

Latif said the closure is necessary as the area will host multiple New Year’s Eve events. Despite the road closures, MRT Jakarta will operate as usual, with extended service hours until 2 a.m. TransJakarta operations in the area, however, will remain situational.

“Public transportation, such as MRT and KRL (Commuter Line), will be the best option for avoiding congestion during the celebrations,” Latif added.

The commuter line trains heading to Kota Station and TransJakarta buses to Halte Kota Tua will operate 24 hours on New Year’s Eve to support public access to popular destinations like Kota Tua, or Old Town, in West Jakarta.

Kota Tua will feature a range of attractions from Dec. 30 to 31, including the Jakarta Light Festival (JLF) with vibrant light displays and video mapping performances. On Dec. 31, visitors can enjoy additional light attractions and interactive installations at Taman Fatahillah.

The Head of the Kota Tua Unit, Irfal Guci, encouraged the public to rely on public transportation for easy access and to minimize traffic disruptions. “We highly recommend using public transport to visit Kota Tua during the New Year festivities,” he said.

Tags:
#Travel #Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Authorities Issue Alert for Mount Semeru Eruptions
News 38 minutes ago

Authorities Issue Alert for Mount Semeru Eruptions

 Three years ago, Semeru’s eruptions claimed at least 22 lives and injured dozens more.
Inside the Kitchens That Will Feed Millions of Indonesia's Golden Generation
News 3 hours ago

Inside the Kitchens That Will Feed Millions of Indonesia's Golden Generation

 Explore the state-of-the-art kitchens behind Indonesia's Free Nutritious Meals program, launching in January 2025.
Fraudsters Exploit Prabowo’s Free Nutritious Meals Program, Catering Businesses Scammed
News 4 hours ago

Fraudsters Exploit Prabowo’s Free Nutritious Meals Program, Catering Businesses Scammed

 A group in Kediri defrauded catering owners by posing as representatives of President Prabowo's Free Nutritious Meals program.
Jokowi Backs VAT Hike to 12 Percent Despite Public Outcry
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi Backs VAT Hike to 12 Percent Despite Public Outcry

 Former President Joko Widodo supports the government’s decision to increase VAT from 11% to 12%, citing legal obligations.
KPK May Summon Former President Megawati in Harun Masiku Bribery Case
News 18 hours ago

KPK May Summon Former President Megawati in Harun Masiku Bribery Case

 The KPK may summon PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri for further testimony in the Harun Masiku bribery case.
News Index

Most Popular

Altercation Erupts Between Belarusian and Armenian Leaders during Summit Attended by Putin
1
Altercation Erupts Between Belarusian and Armenian Leaders during Summit Attended by Putin
2
Bali Beaches Shine This Holiday Season Despite Rainy Weather
3
Over 206,000 Ferry Passengers Enter Bali in A Week 
4
Indonesia’s Textile Industry Faces Layoff Surge, Up to 280,000 Jobs at Risk
5
India's Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Architect of Economic Reforms, Dies Aged 92
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED