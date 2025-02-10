Jakarta Tourist Attractions See Visitor Surge During Ascension Day Long Weekend

Jakarta. Jakarta’s major recreational spots recorded a significant number of visitors on the first day of the long weekend marking Ascension Day, with popular destinations such as Ancol, Ragunan Zoo, and Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) drawing tens of thousands of tourists.

Ancol Dreamland in North Jakarta welcomed 36,500 visitors on Thursday, according to Pembangunan Jaya Ancol's corporate communication official, Daniel Windriatmoko.

“The beach area remains the most popular, as families enjoy relaxing together while taking in the natural scenery,” Daniel said Friday. He added that other crowd magnets include amusement parks Dunia Fantasi (Dufan), Ocean Dream Samudra, Sea World, Atlantis Water Adventure, and the newly opened Jakarta Bird Land.

Meanwhile, Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta is bracing for a cumulative turnout of up to 100,000 visitors over the four-day weekend, which runs through Sunday, June 1.

Ragunan’s public relations officer, Wahyudi Bambang, said Thursday’s visitor count had already reached 18,000 by 11 a.m., with the number expected to rise further by the 4 p.m. closing time.

“We predict more than 30,000 visitors by the end of the first day. This is higher than the previous long weekend,” Wahyudi told reporters, noting a marked increase in public enthusiasm for local outings.

The zoo ultimately recorded 32,037 visitors on Thursday alone, with expectations for a peak on Sunday, particularly if the fair weather continues.

Over in East Jakarta, the Jagad Satwa Nusantara Bird Park at TMII also drew crowds, mostly families from the capital and nearby regions. The bird park, home to around 200 species, features two massive domes, Wallacea Sahul and Greater Sunda, housing native and exotic birds.

Naomi, a visitor from Jakarta, brought her family to the bird park as a learning experience for her children. “My oldest child is currently into science and wanted to visit the science center. The younger one wanted to see animals, so we chose the Bird Park,” she told Beritasatu.

Attractions at the park include live bird presentations at the Maelo Amphitheater, interactive feeding sessions, and photo opportunities with birds like Tari the King Cockatoo. Many visitors praised the park for its educational value.

“It’s a great experience, especially for the kids to learn about various bird species from across Indonesia,” said Herlina, a tourist from Bandung.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 1,566 visitors had explored TMII’s Jagad Satwa Nusantara complex, which includes the Bird Park, Komodo Museum, Freshwater World, and Insect World.

