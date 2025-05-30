Jakarta Turns 498: Here’s What to Expect at the City’s Birthday Party

Mita Amalia Hapsari
June 19, 2025 | 12:15 pm
Banteng Park, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)
Banteng Park, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Travelers and locals alike are invited to celebrate Jakarta’s 498th anniversary on Sunday, June 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Taman Lapangan Banteng in Central Jakarta.

The celebration promises a cultural feast, showcasing the Betawi heritage --the native culture of Jakarta. Highlights include ondel-ondel parade, featuring towering traditional puppets; tanjidor, a brass ensemble with colonial-era influences; and rebana, a rhythmic Islamic percussion performance. Visitors will also witness the palang pintu, a martial arts display with poetic duels, and meet Abang None Jakarta, the city’s cultural ambassadors dressed in traditional attire.

“This is a large-scale celebration filled with Betawi cultural elements,” said Suharini Eliawati, daily chairperson of Jakarta’s 498th Anniversary events. “The theme this year, ‘Jakarta, a Global and Cultural City,’ reflects our mission to highlight Jakarta’s ability to host world-class events while preserving its identity.”

Beyond the performances, visitors can enjoy a curated MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) bazaar offering local crafts and culinary delights. A dancing fountain display and a dazzling fireworks show will cap off the evening.

Suharini encouraged the public to take part in the festivities: “Bring your family and friends to celebrate Jakarta’s birthday at Lapangan Banteng. As we near the city’s fifth century, let’s stay optimistic that Jakarta will continue to thrive and stand proudly among global cities.”

The celebration spans the entire day, beginning with an official morning ceremony at the southern field of Monas (National Monument) at 7:00 a.m., open to 300 registered participants. An afternoon reception will follow at Balairung, Jakarta City Hall, before the grand finale at Lapangan Banteng in the evening.

To ensure a smooth experience, visitors are encouraged to use public transportation. TransJakarta and MRT Jakarta will extend their operating hours on Sunday, from 5:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. the following day.

For updates, follow the official Instagram account @dkijakarta.

