Jakarta’s Old Town Area to Offer 24-Hour Public Transport for New Year's Eve Reveler

Salman Mardira
December 27, 2024 | 4:56 pm
SHARE
Tourists visit the Kota Tua in Jakarta on April 15, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Tourists visit the Kota Tua in Jakarta on April 15, 2024. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. The Kota Tua Area Management Unit is assisting Jakarta residents who wish to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 in the Old Town by extending public transportation operating hours.

The Commuter Line to Kota Station, along with two Transjakarta routes to the Kota Tua bus stops at Jalan Lada Dalam and Museum Sejarah Jakarta, will operate 24 hours on the night of December 31. This extension aims to accommodate visitors heading to the tourist destinations in Kota Tua.

Irfal Guci, Head of the Administrative Section of the Old Town Area Management Unit, explained that extending the KRL and Transjakarta hours will make access to the New Year’s Eve celebration easier. He also encouraged residents to use public transportation rather than private vehicles.

"Train will be available all night. Transjakarta will also operate 24 hours. We recommend using public transportation,” said Irfal.

In addition, the Kota Tua area will be decorated with various attractions to ring in the New Year. The Jakarta Light Festival (JLF) will kick off on Dec. 30, 2024, with colorful light displays, music performances, and video mapping. On New Year’s Eve, video mapping, light displays, and glowing string lights will continue, while Fatahillah Park will host 11 playing grounds on Dec. 31 to liven up the celebration.

Read More:
Jakarta to Host Car-Free Night on New Year’s Eve 2025 Along Sudirman-Thamrin

Tags:
#Lifestyle #Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

KPK May Summon Former President Megawati in Harun Masiku Bribery Case
News 51 minutes ago

KPK May Summon Former President Megawati in Harun Masiku Bribery Case

 The KPK may summon PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri for further testimony in the Harun Masiku bribery case.
China Sanctions Seven Companies in Retaliation to US Military Aid to Taiwan
News 59 minutes ago

China Sanctions Seven Companies in Retaliation to US Military Aid to Taiwan

 The Chinese government placed sanctions on seven companies in response to recent US announcements of military sales and aid to Taiwan.
Indonesia to Add 71 GW of Renewable Energy as Part of Long-Term Power Plan
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia to Add 71 GW of Renewable Energy as Part of Long-Term Power Plan

 Indonesia is finalizing its 2024-2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL), set to add 71 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity.
Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in West Java
News 3 hours ago

Densus 88 Arrests Terrorism Suspect in West Java

 Densus 88, Indonesia’s counterterrorism unit, arrested a terrorism suspect in Kampung Urug, Tasikmalaya, West Java, on Friday.
Rupiah Weakens 0.28% to Rp 16,235 as External Pressures Mount
Business 3 hours ago

Rupiah Weakens 0.28% to Rp 16,235 as External Pressures Mount

 The rupiah closed at Rp 16,235 per dollar on Friday, falling 0.28% due to external pressures from the US dollar and inflation in Japan.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct
1
Foreigners Detained and Deported from Bali for Overstay and Misconduct
2
Bali Beaches Shine This Holiday Season Despite Rainy Weather
3
Altercation Erupts Between Belarusian and Armenian Leaders during Summit Attended by Putin
4
Jokowi Responds to KPK's Investigation of PDI-P's Hasto Kristiyanto Corruption Case
5
Indonesia’s Textile Industry Faces Layoff Surge, Up to 280,000 Jobs at Risk
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED