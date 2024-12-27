Jakarta’s Old Town Area to Offer 24-Hour Public Transport for New Year's Eve Reveler

Jakarta. The Kota Tua Area Management Unit is assisting Jakarta residents who wish to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 in the Old Town by extending public transportation operating hours.

The Commuter Line to Kota Station, along with two Transjakarta routes to the Kota Tua bus stops at Jalan Lada Dalam and Museum Sejarah Jakarta, will operate 24 hours on the night of December 31. This extension aims to accommodate visitors heading to the tourist destinations in Kota Tua.

Irfal Guci, Head of the Administrative Section of the Old Town Area Management Unit, explained that extending the KRL and Transjakarta hours will make access to the New Year’s Eve celebration easier. He also encouraged residents to use public transportation rather than private vehicles.

"Train will be available all night. Transjakarta will also operate 24 hours. We recommend using public transportation,” said Irfal.

In addition, the Kota Tua area will be decorated with various attractions to ring in the New Year. The Jakarta Light Festival (JLF) will kick off on Dec. 30, 2024, with colorful light displays, music performances, and video mapping. On New Year’s Eve, video mapping, light displays, and glowing string lights will continue, while Fatahillah Park will host 11 playing grounds on Dec. 31 to liven up the celebration.

