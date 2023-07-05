Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Jokowi Defends Decision to Revoke Visa-Free Policy

The Jakarta Globe
June 21, 2023 | 12:15 pm
SHARE
Tourists enjoy scenery at the peak of Sikunir Hill at Dieng Plateu in Central Java on October 2, 2021. (JG Photo)
Tourists enjoy scenery at the peak of Sikunir Hill at Dieng Plateu in Central Java on October 2, 2021. (JG Photo)

Bogor. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Wednesday the abrupt decision to repeal the visa-free entry policy has been preceded by careful considerations.

The facility was previously offered to as many as 159 countries since 2016. With the decision, only citizens from 10 members of ASEAN still enjoy the privilege.

“There is an evaluation for sure after we were totally open [to foreign visitors],” the president said during a trip to Gunung Sindur in Bogor.

"We conducted an evaluation of its benefit to the country … and we learned that there was none. It’s a common practice in every country to evaluate their policies," he added.

Advertisement

Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly issued a ministerial decree to end the policy earlier this month, following many reports of unruly behaviors involving foreign tourists in key destinations such as Bali.

Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said on Monday that visa restrictions had been actually imposed in the past three years during the Covid-19 pandemic before the government officially lifted the visa-free policy.

“[The visa restriction] brings no impact because as of today the number of foreign visitors has reached 8.5 million,” Sandiaga was quoted by news website Detik as saying.

He said the government is focused on “quality visitors” – those who spend longer time and more money in Indonesia.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

MyRepublic Gets Rp 2T Loan to Expand Internet Coverage
Tech 27 minutes ago

MyRepublic Gets Rp 2T Loan to Expand Internet Coverage

 The syndicated loan also offers an option for potential additional funds of up to Rp 1 trillion if needed.
INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces
Business 2 hours ago

INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces

 The Bandung-based company has previously supplied solar lampposts in more than 8,700 areas.
Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games

 the decision was taken after the budget was not released by the Indonesian government.
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo

 Sandiaga recalled watching the video titled "Love the Philippines" during a recent event and being intrigued by the paddy field scenery.
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
News 11 hours ago

Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs

 Indonesia is set to receive the first tranche of the A$200 million climate and infrastructure partnership from Australia.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
1
Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
2
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
3
Market Size for Indonesia's EV Ecosystem Predicted to Top $20b by 2030
4
Mario Dandy Accused of Molesting Underage Girlfriend
5
Jokowi to Discuss Trade with PM Albanese on Sydney Trip
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED