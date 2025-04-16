‘Jumbo’ Animator Denis Kurniawan: AI Lacks Heart and Creativity in Animation

Malang, East Java. Indonesian animator Wahyu Denis Kurniawan believes that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replace the creative soul behind animated films, despite its growing presence in the industry.

Denis, who served as a lighting and compositing artist on the hit animated film Jumbo, said that while AI is a powerful tool, it lacks the emotional depth and artistic instinct needed to produce meaningful animation.

"AI is a reality we can't ignore," Denis told Beritasatu.com, the Jakarta Globe's sister publication, on Tuesday. "But in animation, there's a soul in every frame that machines can’t replicate. There's a science of art that only human hands and hearts can create."

Recently, artists have criticized AI-generated art, claiming it violates copyright and constitutes as plagiarism, as netizens share AI-created animations in the style of Japan’s Studio Ghibli on social media. Ghibli is known for its hand-drawn animation style in films such as My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away.

Denis said animation is not just a technical process but a product of human thought and emotion. He encouraged young animators to embrace technological advancements while maintaining their artistic integrity and passion for storytelling.

Denis was one of over 420 artists who contributed to Jumbo, an Indonesian animated film that attracted over 3 million viewers within just two weeks of its Eid holiday premiere. He joined the project during the final stages of production in mid-2024, working closely with the visual team to perfect the film’s lighting and compositing.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect to hit 3 million viewers in just two weeks. We’re all deeply moved, our hard work has paid off,” he said.

The film’s viewership was boosted by group screenings organized by schools, students, and teachers ahead of the new academic term.

Kurniawan, who also worked on Nussa The Movie in 2021, was invited back by the lighting and compositing team for Jumbo. A graduate of SMKN 4 vocational school in Malang, he represents the growing pool of regional talent contributing to Indonesia’s animation industry.

He urged both the government and broader society to continue supporting local animators, highlighting their untapped potential and the need for institutional backing.

“We can’t do it alone. We need encouragement from every sector, especially from the government,” he said. “With that support, I believe more great animators will emerge from Indonesia.”

