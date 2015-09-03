Kadin Lauds Police for Disciplinary Actions against 18 Officers Accused of Extorting DWP Concert Visitors

Jakarta. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) expressed appreciation on Sunday for the National Police’s swift response to allegations that 18 officers extorted foreign visitors at the recent Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music concert.

The officers have been detained following reports that they targeted foreign tourists, subjected them to forced urine tests, and demanded bribes ranging from RM 90,000 (around $20,000) to RM 200,000, even from individuals who tested negative for drugs.

Ria Yusnita, Kadin’s deputy chairperson for public event organizing, praised the quick action by the police, emphasizing that it demonstrates professionalism and ensures safety for all attendees. However, she called for coordinated efforts among relevant agencies to repair Indonesia’s reputation in the tourism and entertainment industries.

“We encourage all stakeholders, including the Tourism Ministry, the National Police, and Kadin, which represents businesses, to collaborate and formulate standard operating procedures applicable to all events, particularly music concerts and other entertainment shows,” Ria said in a statement.

She added that Kadin and the Association of Indonesian Music Promoters (APMI) have been working with the Tourism Ministry, the police, and the House of Representatives to devise a comprehensive solution and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“DWP is one of Asia’s largest annual electronic music events. In its 16th edition, it attracted visitors from 52 countries to Jakarta, generating significant economic impacts such as increased hotel occupancy, restaurant visits, transportation spending, and retail sales. This incident involving foreign attendees could tarnish Indonesia’s reputation and jeopardize future international events here,” she said.

“As event organizers, we fully support the police’s anti-drug campaign, but it must be conducted in accordance with proper SOPs.”

Kadin officials and APMI representatives, including Dino Hamid and Dewi Gontha, have met with senior politician Bambang Soesatyo and members of the House’s legal affairs commission to discuss the matter, Ria added.

“Mr. Bambang Soesatyo expressed deep concern over the incident and agreed to facilitate further meetings with other stakeholders. He also urged the tourism minister to issue an official statement condemning the incident,” Ria said.

The detained officers, who are personnel from the Jakarta Police, face disciplinary action as investigations continue. The allegations have sparked outrage on social media, with festival-goers sharing unsettling accounts of harassment.

One Instagram user, @ez.rawr, recounted their experience: “Had two undercover cops stare at my friend and me for 15 minutes when we were drunk. They stopped another couple randomly and escorted them out. Felt so unsafe after hearing stories of bribes. Horrible. Never coming back to DWP.”

First held in 2008, the Djakarta Warehouse Project is Indonesia’s largest electronic music festival, drawing thousands of electronic dance music fans annually. The 2024 edition featured global headliners such as Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd, attracting over 10,000 attendees from 52 countries.

