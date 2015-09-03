Kadin Lauds Police for Disciplinary Actions against 18 Officers Accused of Extorting DWP Concert Visitors

The Jakarta Globe
December 22, 2024 | 9:47 pm
SHARE
Attendees of DWP music concert are seen near a makeshift bar in Jakarta. (JG Photo/ Yudhi Sukma Wijaya)
Attendees of DWP music concert are seen near a makeshift bar in Jakarta. (JG Photo/ Yudhi Sukma Wijaya)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) expressed appreciation on Sunday for the National Police’s swift response to allegations that 18 officers extorted foreign visitors at the recent Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) music concert.

The officers have been detained following reports that they targeted foreign tourists, subjected them to forced urine tests, and demanded bribes ranging from RM 90,000 (around $20,000) to RM 200,000, even from individuals who tested negative for drugs.

Ria Yusnita, Kadin’s deputy chairperson for public event organizing, praised the quick action by the police, emphasizing that it demonstrates professionalism and ensures safety for all attendees. However, she called for coordinated efforts among relevant agencies to repair Indonesia’s reputation in the tourism and entertainment industries.

“We encourage all stakeholders, including the Tourism Ministry, the National Police, and Kadin, which represents businesses, to collaborate and formulate standard operating procedures applicable to all events, particularly music concerts and other entertainment shows,” Ria said in a statement.

Advertisement

She added that Kadin and the Association of Indonesian Music Promoters (APMI) have been working with the Tourism Ministry, the police, and the House of Representatives to devise a comprehensive solution and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“DWP is one of Asia’s largest annual electronic music events. In its 16th edition, it attracted visitors from 52 countries to Jakarta, generating significant economic impacts such as increased hotel occupancy, restaurant visits, transportation spending, and retail sales. This incident involving foreign attendees could tarnish Indonesia’s reputation and jeopardize future international events here,” she said.

“As event organizers, we fully support the police’s anti-drug campaign, but it must be conducted in accordance with proper SOPs.”

Kadin officials and APMI representatives, including Dino Hamid and Dewi Gontha, have met with senior politician Bambang Soesatyo and members of the House’s legal affairs commission to discuss the matter, Ria added.

“Mr. Bambang Soesatyo expressed deep concern over the incident and agreed to facilitate further meetings with other stakeholders. He also urged the tourism minister to issue an official statement condemning the incident,” Ria said.

The detained officers, who are personnel from the Jakarta Police, face disciplinary action as investigations continue. The allegations have sparked outrage on social media, with festival-goers sharing unsettling accounts of harassment.

One Instagram user, @ez.rawr, recounted their experience: “Had two undercover cops stare at my friend and me for 15 minutes when we were drunk. They stopped another couple randomly and escorted them out. Felt so unsafe after hearing stories of bribes. Horrible. Never coming back to DWP.”

First held in 2008, the Djakarta Warehouse Project is Indonesia’s largest electronic music festival, drawing thousands of electronic dance music fans annually. The 2024 edition featured global headliners such as Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd, attracting over 10,000 attendees from 52 countries.

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Ukrainian Citizen Arrested in Thailand for Running Drug Lab in Bali
News 2 hours ago

Ukrainian Citizen Arrested in Thailand for Running Drug Lab in Bali

 The lab allegedly produced methamphetamines and cultivated cannabis using hydroponic techniques.
Kadin Lauds Police for Disciplinary Actions against 18 Officers Accused of Extorting DWP Concert Visitors
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Kadin Lauds Police for Disciplinary Actions against 18 Officers Accused of Extorting DWP Concert Visitors

 The Djakarta Warehouse Project is Indonesia’s largest electronic music festival, drawing thousands of electronic dance music fans.
US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
News 12 hours ago

US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea

 The US military had conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the time.
Senior Lawmaker Says VAT Hike Was Initiated by PDI-P
News 12 hours ago

Senior Lawmaker Says VAT Hike Was Initiated by PDI-P

 The lawmaker criticized PDI-P for what he described as contradictory behavior.
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack in Germany
News 21 hours ago

What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack in Germany

 The attacker's X account describes him as a former Muslim and is filled with tweets on anti-Islam themes and criticism of the faith.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match
1
Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match
2
Germany Mourns Magdeburg Christmas Market Tragedy as Motive Remains Unclear
3
Police Detain 18 Officers for Alleged Extortion of Foreign Attendees at DWP 2024
4
US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
5
Thousands of Ex-Jemaah Islamiyah Militants Abandon Radicalism and Pledge Allegiance to Nation
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED