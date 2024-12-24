KCIC: 120,000 Whoosh Train Tickets Sold for 2024 Holiday Period

Zhulfakar
December 24, 2024 | 11:25 am
SHARE
A passenger passes by the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at Jakarta's Halim Station on April 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
A passenger passes by the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway at Jakarta's Halim Station on April 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) has announced that 120,000 Whoosh high-speed train tickets for the Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 holiday period have been sold, a 20 percent increase compared to the non-holiday season.

KCIC’s General Manager of Corporate Secretary, Eva Chairunisa, shared that during the holiday period, the company will operate 48 daily Whoosh trips on routes connecting Halim to Padalarang, Tegalluar Summarecon, and vice versa.

“Each day, KCIC offers 28,848 seats available for booking through various official channels. We encourage passengers to book their Whoosh tickets online in advance to ensure availability and a smoother experience upon arrival at the station,” Eva stated in an official release on Tuesday.

KCIC expects a surge in passenger numbers on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 26, coinciding with public holidays and government-mandated collective leave. To ensure seamless service, KCIC has made several preparations, including addressing potential challenges like adverse weather, earthquakes, and foreign objects that could disrupt travel.

Advertisement

“KCIC continues to monitor the tracks and vulnerable points, deploying 510 security personnel, along with an additional 28 military and police officers to strengthen oversight,” Eva added.

Furthermore, KCIC is assigning 50 mobile passenger service officers across Whoosh stations to assist passengers throughout the holiday season.

 Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated Whoosh, the China-funded Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, on Oct. 2, 2023. The $7.3 billion rail project has served 6 million passengers in its first year of operation.

The high-speed railway allows travelers to journey from Jakarta to Bandung in just 45 minutes, with single-trip fares starting at around Rp 300,000 ($19.39).

Whoosh can now accommodate up to 22,000 passengers in a single day, a significant increase from just 8,000 passengers in October 2023.

Tags:
#Tourism #Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

20 Indonesian Banks Shut Down in 2024 Due to Recovery Failures
Business 23 minutes ago

20 Indonesian Banks Shut Down in 2024 Due to Recovery Failures

 In 2024, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) revoked the licenses of 20 Indonesian banks.
Bali Police Announce Traffic Management Plan for Christmas and New Year Rush
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Bali Police Announce Traffic Management Plan for Christmas and New Year Rush

 The Bali Police are preparing for holiday travel by deploying 191 officers and implementing traffic rerouting plans around tourism areas.
KCIC: 120,000 Whoosh Train Tickets Sold for 2024 Holiday Period
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

KCIC: 120,000 Whoosh Train Tickets Sold for 2024 Holiday Period

 KCIC reports 120,000 Whoosh high-speed train tickets sold for the 2024 Christmas and New Year holiday period.
BNNP Bali Raids Alleged 'Sex Party' and Drug Use in Canggu, Detains Foreign Nationals
News 3 hours ago

BNNP Bali Raids Alleged 'Sex Party' and Drug Use in Canggu, Detains Foreign Nationals

 Bali's National Narcotics Agency raided a villa in Canggu, North Kuta, uncovering a suspected sex party and drug use.
Government Open to Revisiting 12 Pct Luxury VAT Policy Amid Potential Microeconomic Impacts
Business 4 hours ago

Government Open to Revisiting 12 Pct Luxury VAT Policy Amid Potential Microeconomic Impacts

 The Indonesian government is reconsidering its 12% VAT hike on luxury goods due to concerns about its impact on the microeconomic sector.
News Index

Most Popular

US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
1
US Jetfighter Shot Down by USS Gettysburg over The Red Sea
2
Russian National Arrested for Drug Distribution in Bali, Faces Death Penalty
3
Ukrainian Citizen Arrested in Thailand for Running Drug Lab in Bali
4
Thousands of Ex-Jemaah Islamiyah Militants Abandon Radicalism and Pledge Allegiance to Nation
5
No 'Walk Out' by President Erdogan During Prabowo's Speech at D-8 Summit, Indonesian Official Confirms
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED