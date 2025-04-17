Kopi Kenangan Opens First Australian Outlet, Celebrates 1,000 Stores Milestone

Windarto
April 17, 2025 | 6:23 pm
Kopi Kenangan opens its first outlet in Australia, Monday, April 14, 2025. (Handout)
Jakarta. Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan has opened its first outlet in Australia, marking a major step in its international expansion. The Sydney store officially opened on April 14, coinciding with the launch of the brand’s 1,000th outlet in Solo, Central Java.

The Sydney outlet adds to Kopi Kenangan’s growing global footprint, which already includes 98 outlets in Malaysia, seven in Singapore, two in the Philippines, and one in India. The company’s next target is to open a new branch in Melbourne.

In a statement, Kopi Kenangan said it aims to attract global coffee lovers by offering high-quality coffee infused with Southeast Asian flavors at affordable prices.

To commemorate the milestone, the company also unveiled its 1,000th outlet in Solo -- a store built with traditional Javanese architectural elements to reflect local heritage.

“We want to expand the global reach of Indonesian coffee, and entering the Australian market brings us one step closer to realizing that dream,” said Edward Tirtanata, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Kenangan Brands. “We believe our coffee will be just as loved there as it is here in Indonesia.”

Tirtanata added that the brand’s signature brown sugar latte will remain a core item on its international menu, just as it has been in its domestic outlets.

#Lifestyle
