Kowloon: A Time Machine at the Heart of Hong Kong

Jakarta. Hong Kong is the bustling metropolis where eastern and western culture meets. This blend makes Hong Kong, which is home to over 260 islands, a unique tourist destination.

The Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu.com got to explore this city together with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) over the coming days. The trip kicked off with a tour around Kowloon.

The view taken from the Tsing Ma bridge in Hong Kong on Jan. 12, 2025 local time. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

If one travels from Hong Kong’s international airport, one has to cross the Tsing Ma Bridge to reach Kowloon. The Tsing Ma, which is the world’s longest suspension bridge for rail and traffic, spans 1,377 meters. The bridge also offers a panoramic view especially when the sun goes down. The bridge connects Lantau Island and Hong Kong. From above the bridge, travelers can admire the breathtaking waters and the silhouette of urban life from a distance.

Amidst Hong Kong’s hustle and bustle, Kowloon becomes a symbol of harmony between the past and present. It is as if you are traveling on a time machine to alternate between two timelines. Kowloon is the center of nightlife, shopping, and culture.

Behind the extravagant skyscrapers and modern infrastructure, Kowloon has a touch of tradition. The small roads of Mong Kong and Jordan are filled with vintage shops and traditional markets. For instance, the Ladies’ Market becomes a marketplace where travelers can find unique trinkets, herbal medicines, handcrafts to Hong Kong-style snacks.

Kowloon gets even livelier at night time. In Tsim Sha Tsui, visitors can enjoy the spectacular view of the Hong Kong skyline.

The famous clock tower in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, as seen on Jan. 12, 2025. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

Another must-visit landmark is the clock tower, which bears witness to Hong Kong’s transportation history. Built in 1915, it is the only remnant of the former Kowloon station on the Kowloon-Canton railway. This red brick and granite tower becomes a reminder of the colonial times and a popular tourist spot that somewhat takes its travelers down the memory lane. This tower is also close to stunning Victoria Harbour.

Tourists visiting Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Jan. 12, 2025. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

Another notable landmark is the colonial-style luxury hotel The Peninsula which is one of the filming locations for the 2008 superhero film “The Dark Knight”.

Exploring Kowloon is like traveling on a time machine. Its skyscrapers represent modernity, while the old buildings and historical sites pay respect to tradition. This blend creates a unique traveling experience that takes its travelers to see both the present and the past.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: