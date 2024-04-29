K-Pop Sensation Seventeen Set to Dazzle 'Carats' at Jakarta International Stadium

Jakarta. K-pop boyband Seventeen is set to light up Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) over the weekend with their "Seventeen (Right Here) World Tour" concerts. Thousands of fans, known as Carats, eagerly gathered at the venue from early morning, anticipating the group’s highly awaited return to the Indonesian stage.

Eager concertgoers queued in an orderly fashion at the stadium’s west gate. Concert promoter Mecimapro announced via social media that gates opened at 11 a.m., allowing fans to scan their tickets, complete security checks, and explore the fanzone, merchandise booths, and MCP member zones.

Pink Soundcheck package ticket holders enjoyed exclusive privileges, including early check-in until 1:30 p.m., and access to a soundcheck session that began at 3:30 p.m. Doors to the main concert area opened at 4 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Jakarta marked the third Southeast Asian stop of Seventeen’s tour, following performances in Bulacan and Singapore. The tour is set to continue in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb.15.

Seventeen’s Jakarta concerts come on the heels of their historic performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK in June 2024. The group made headlines as the first K-pop act to perform at the iconic event. The Glastonbury performance opened with Maestro, the title track of their latest album, Seventeen Best Album '17 is Right Here', which was released on April 29, 2024.

Seventeen, often shortened to SVT, is a thirteen-member boy group under Pledis Entertainment. They officially debuted on May 26, 2015, with their mini album 17 Carat. Known for their unique group structure, Seventeen comprises three distinct units: vocal, hip-hop, and performance. The vocal unit features Woozi, Joshua, DK, Jeonghan, and Seungkwan, while the hip-hop unit includes S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon. The performance unit, renowned for their choreography, consists of Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino.

