K-Pop Sensation Seventeen Set to Dazzle 'Carats' at Jakarta International Stadium

Maria Gabrielle Putrinda
February 8, 2025 | 2:54 pm
SHARE
Thousands of Seventeen fans, known as Carats, eagerly gather at Jakarta International Stadium early Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Maria Gabrielle)
Thousands of Seventeen fans, known as Carats, eagerly gather at Jakarta International Stadium early Saturday morning, Feb. 8, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Maria Gabrielle)

Jakarta. K-pop boyband Seventeen is set to light up Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) over the weekend with their "Seventeen (Right Here) World Tour" concerts. Thousands of fans, known as Carats, eagerly gathered at the venue from early morning, anticipating the group’s highly awaited return to the Indonesian stage.

Eager concertgoers queued in an orderly fashion at the stadium’s west gate. Concert promoter Mecimapro announced via social media that gates opened at 11 a.m., allowing fans to scan their tickets, complete security checks, and explore the fanzone, merchandise booths, and MCP member zones.

Pink Soundcheck package ticket holders enjoyed exclusive privileges, including early check-in until 1:30 p.m., and access to a soundcheck session that began at 3:30 p.m. Doors to the main concert area opened at 4 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Jakarta marked the third Southeast Asian stop of Seventeen’s tour, following performances in Bulacan and Singapore. The tour is set to continue in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb.15.

Seventeen’s Jakarta concerts come on the heels of their historic performance at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK in June 2024. The group made headlines as the first K-pop act to perform at the iconic event. The Glastonbury performance opened with Maestro, the title track of their latest album, Seventeen Best Album '17 is Right Here', which was released on April 29, 2024.

Seventeen, often shortened to SVT, is a thirteen-member boy group under Pledis Entertainment. They officially debuted on May 26, 2015, with their mini album 17 Carat. Known for their unique group structure, Seventeen comprises three distinct units: vocal, hip-hop, and performance. The vocal unit features Woozi, Joshua, DK, Jeonghan, and Seungkwan, while the hip-hop unit includes S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon. The performance unit, renowned for their choreography, consists of Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino.

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

K-Pop Sensation Seventeen Set to Dazzle 'Carats' at Jakarta International Stadium
Lifestyle 32 minutes ago

K-Pop Sensation Seventeen Set to Dazzle 'Carats' at Jakarta International Stadium

 Thousands of Seventeen fans, known as Carats, eagerly gathered at the venue from early morning.
Tourism and Investments Drive Bali’s 2024 Growth to 5.48%
Business 53 minutes ago

Tourism and Investments Drive Bali’s 2024 Growth to 5.48%

 Bali's economy continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2024, recording a year-on-year growth of 5.19 percent, according to data from BPS.
From London to Tokyo: BNI Diaspora Loans Fuel Indonesian Businesses Overseas
Special Updates 1 hours ago

From London to Tokyo: BNI Diaspora Loans Fuel Indonesian Businesses Overseas

 BNI's Diaspora Loan helps Indonesian entrepreneurs grow abroad, funding 20 restaurants, cafes, and stores in cities like London and Tokyo.
Rescue Team Race Against Storm to Recover Victims of Alaska Airplane Crash
News 2 hours ago

Rescue Team Race Against Storm to Recover Victims of Alaska Airplane Crash

 Recovery efforts are underway after a deadly Alaska airplane crash claimed 10 lives.
Jakarta Police Officers Penalized for Bribery in Handling of Teen Girl’s Murder Case
News 4 hours ago

Jakarta Police Officers Penalized for Bribery in Handling of Teen Girl’s Murder Case

 Two former South Jakarta Police officers face severe penalties for accepting bribes in a murder case involving a minor.
News Index

Most Popular

Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
1
Three British Nationals Arrested for Alleged Cocaine Smuggling in Bali
2
Indonesia to Build Three Solar Power Plants
3
Indonesia Condemns Donald Trump's Plan to Relocate Palestinians from Gaza
4
IDX Prepares to Introduce Short Selling in March
5
Industrial Zone Association Reports Massive Losses from Extortion by Civic Groups
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED