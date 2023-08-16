Wednesday, August 16, 2023
éL Hotel Bandung’s Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge is Back

August 16, 2023 | 4:15 pm
El Hotel Bandung's panoramic dining sky lounge. (Photo Courtesy of El Hotel Bandung)

Jakarta. éL Hotel Bandung recently reopened its Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge for those who wish to spend their weekend at an “instagrammable” venue.

The sky lounge, which is located on the 19th floor, is open to the public on Friday and Saturday nights. However, visitors can reserve the venue for private events such as birthdays, gatherings, and bridal showers. The Panoramic Dining Sky Lounge also offers a wide range of menus.

“We can admire Bandung’s scenery from the 19th floor while enjoying the different food options that we love,” El Hotel Bandung‘s staffer Suryana said.

Visitors can book the sky lounge for private events of at least 20 people by contacting éL Hotel Bandung via Whatsapp. 

Advertisement

éL Hotel Group currently operates in six major cities, namely Jakarta, Bandung, Yogyakarta, Batu, Malang, and Banyuwangi. Each hotel boasts state-of-the-art designs and a personal touch to match the local tradition.

éL Hotel in Bandung in May also hosted a running event that attracted 300 runners from various cities.

 

