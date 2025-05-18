Last Dance: Thomas Müller Scores 250th Goal for Bayern

Jakarta. German footballer Thomas Müller has just scored his 250th goal in all competitions for Bayern Munich as the 35-year-old performed his last dance.

The legendary athlete scored two goals at Bayern Munich's recent match against Auckland City on Monday morning. Bayern had won a landslide victory of 10-0 against Auckland City in their FIFA Club World Cup opener. Müller, also known by his nickname Raumdeuter (“space interpreter” in German), gave Bayern its fifth goal of the match before taking the team on a 10-0 lead in the closing minutes.

Müller's Bayern days would come to an end this summer after playing for the club since 2008. His teammates Kingsley Coman (two goals), Sacha Boey, Michael Olise (two goals), and Jamal Musiala (hat-trick) also hit the net that day. This 10-0 victory became the biggest win in the Club World Cup history, beating Al-Hilal's 6-1 win against Al-Jazira back in 2022.

“We played a good and serious game, we showed intensity - after every goal, we wanted the next one. We deserved to win by such a margin. We had fun today despite the heat, the stadium was good, the pitch was great,” Müller said after the match.

Müller has played 752 matches for Bayern so far. He has 33 trophies under his belt: 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, as well as winning the Club World Cup twice. The striker won the Golden Boot -- an award dedicated to the top goalscorer -- at the 2010 World Cup.

Thomas Müller (center) on the field when Bayern Munich demolishes Auckland City at the FIFA Club World Cup in Cincinatti on June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

For the 2024/2025 season, Müller often spent his time as a substitute. He only played in 45 matches this season, entering the pitch to replace another player in 27 out of those matches. Müller played 1,812 minutes under coach Vincent Kompany. Müller also scored only eight goals and eight assists this season, including the two goals against Auckland.

“We have to continue this way and take the way we played today to the next games,” Müller said.

Müller to this day remains undecided on his next club. However, he said he remained focused on securing a Club World Cup victory for Bayern. In the 2025 Club World Cup, Bayern Munich will compete in Group C, comprising Auckland City (New Zealand), Boca Juniors (Argentina), and Benfica (Portugal). Bayern will face Boca Juniors this weekend.

