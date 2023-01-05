Latto-Latto: How Toy Sellers Win Back Kids’ Hearts in the Digital Age

Toy seller Jemaras poses for the Jakarta Globe with the popular latto-latto on both hands, in Kebayoran Lama, Jakarta on Jan. 5, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. Toy sellers are now winning back the hearts of today’s “gadget-addicted” kids with latto-latto or clackers that are currently on a meteoric rise to fame in Indonesia.

Mobile phones have become more of a bane than a boon for toy sellers.

Advertisement

Today’s children usually prefer to be on their phones over playing with traditional toys. But children are currently taking a break from their smartphones following the nationwide latto-latto craze. They would go to their nearest toy sellers —be it alone or with their parents— so they do not miss out on the trend.

Jemaras is a toy seller in Kebayoran Lama, Jakarta. When the Jakarta Globe stopped by Jemaras’ kiosk, a mother was buying latto-latto for her son.

“Thank God, sales have been going up ever since latto-latto went viral. Latto-latto is relatively cheap and affordable for kids,” Jemaras told the Globe.

“So children who are usually on their phones can switch to playing latto-latto,” Jemaras said while adding the toy would not damage kids’ eyes, unlike mobile screens.

Latto-latto, also known as noknok, consists of two bright-colored plastic balls on a string with a small ring in the center. The player will make an up-and-down hand motion, causing the balls to bounce off one another and hence making its distinctive clacking sound.

Latto-latto first came on the US market in the 1960s, although Americans might know the toy as clackers. It was also popular in Indonesia back in the 1990s.

“Latto-latto is a blessing in this Youtube era. Well, I know this trend will fade away, but hopefully, it will continue. [...] Other toys [in my kiosk] also do sell, but not as great as latto-latto, which is currently in huge demand,” Jemaras said.

The latto-latto displayed in Jemaras’ kiosk comes in different sizes and colors. Jemaras sells the smaller latto-latto for just Rp 10,000 ($0.64), and the bigger ones are Rp 20,000 each. There is also a newer model of latto-latto, equipped with a handle, and only costs Rp 15,000.

Latto-latto in a variety of colors displayed in Jemaras' kiosk in Kebayoran Lama, Jakarta, on Jan. 5, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

It is not just children who are into this toy. Even when the Globe strolled around the Kebayoran Lama market, some adults were seen trying to get the two latto-latto balls to click against each other. According to Jemaras, latto-latto gained fame in Indonesia some time around November 2022 but became even more popular after New Year’s Eve.

“I also watched on TV that President Jokowi played with the toy once with Ridwan Kamil!” Jemaras said.

Jemaras was referring to the time when President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited a traditional market in Subang, West Java. In a video uploaded by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, a child taught Jokowi how to play with the viral toy. The president was all smiles as he gave latto-latto a try. Ridwan Kamil also joined, even playing with two latto-latto at a time.

Read More: