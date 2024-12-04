Lawmaker Urges Indonesia to Set Up Cultural Centers Overseas

Yustinus Paat
December 4, 2024 | 10:10 am
Indonesian intellectuals and academics took part in a recent study tour to the cities of Berlin, Hamburg and Goettingen and learn about the lives of Muslims in Germany. (Photos courtesy of Goethe-Institut/ Bernhard Ludewig)
Indonesian intellectuals and academics took part in a recent study tour to the cities of Berlin, Hamburg and Goettingen and learn about the lives of Muslims in Germany. (Photos courtesy of Goethe-Institut/ Bernhard Ludewig)

Jakarta. Japan has the Japan Foundation, The Netherlands boasts Erasmus Huis, and France showcases its culture through the Institut Français. Deputy Chairperson of the Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party, Budisatrio Djiwandono, believes it is time for Indonesia to follow suit by establishing its own cultural centers overseas.

Budisatrio urged the Foreign Affairs Ministry to establish Indonesian cultural hubs abroad to strengthen the nation’s cultural diplomacy and global influence.

“This is a suggestion to enhance cultural diplomacy, even though we already have a dedicated ministry. If we observe some of our international partners, they have cultural centers both in Indonesia and around the world,” Budisatrio said on Tuesday.

Budisatrio pointed out that such centers are common among developed nations, citing examples like the Japan Foundation and Goethe-Institut.

“These centers are not only tools for promoting culture but also for building stronger diplomatic and economic relationships with host countries,” said Budisatrio, who also serves as Deputy Chair of the House of Representatives’ Commission I.

Budisatrio said that Indonesian cultural centers abroad would extend beyond the traditional presentation of arts, music, and cuisine. He suggested that these hubs could act as bridges for improving international collaboration in trade, investment, and the creative economy.

“Such centers can deliver significant economic benefits, particularly for Indonesia’s creative economy and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

He proposed that these cultural centers could serve as promotional platforms for Indonesian products like batik, handicrafts, and specialty coffee, which have strong export potential. To implement the initiative, Budisatrio recommended collaboration between the Foreign Affairs Ministry and other ministries, including the Tourism Ministry and the Trade Ministry.

“With effective inter-ministerial coordination, this program could significantly elevate Indonesia’s international profile,” he concluded.

