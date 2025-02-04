Lawmakers Question Verdict Against Agnez Mo in Landmark Copyright Case

Jakarta. Lawmakers have urged the Supreme Court's supervisory body to investigate an alleged breach of judicial ethics by the judge who ruled against pop star Agnez Mo in a landmark copyright case involving composer Ari Bias.

The Central Jakarta Commercial Court had earlier found Agnez Mo, whose real name is Agnes Monica Muljoto, guilty of performing the song Bilang Saja without a license from its composer, Ari Sapta Hernawan (known professionally as Ari Bias), during three commercial concerts. She was ordered to pay Rp 1.5 billion ($91,000) in damages. The verdict, posted on the court’s website on January 30, 2025, has sparked national debate in the music industry.

The ruling continues to dominate public discussion, raising critical questions about how copyright laws are enforced in Indonesia and who should bear the burden of compliance.

Chairman of House Commission III, Habiburokhman, criticized the decision, saying, “She is the singer, not the organizer of the event,” during a hearing with the Supreme Court’s Supervisory Body and the Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta.

Advertisement

“Royalty payments should be made by event organizers through a Collective Management Organization (LMK), not by performers,” he added, warning that the ruling could damage the country's music industry. He called for the Supreme Court to issue clearer guidelines on implementing Law No. 28/2014 on Copyright, calling for legal certainty and fairness in future rulings.

The case is especially notable as it marks the first time a performer has been found personally liable under Indonesia’s copyright law, a full decade after it came into force.

"Since the law was enacted on September 16, 2014, there had been no reported cases like this until Agnez Mo’s,” said Razilu, Director General of Intellectual Property at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, during a joint press conference with Commission III at the parliament complex on Friday.

Razilu clarified that under the current legal framework, royalties should be paid by event organizers unless the performer is also acting as the organizer. “The provisions in the Copyright Law are not contradictory. They are clear in stating that royalties are to be managed and distributed via LMKs,” he said, rejecting claims of legal ambiguity.

Commission III has also raised concerns about the ruling’s potential to set a misleading precedent. “This verdict does not reflect the proper interpretation of justice or the law. It has created widespread confusion and should not be repeated,” Habiburokhman said.

The Supreme Court has yet to respond publicly, and the verdict remains in effect pending any formal appeal or review.

Agnez Mo holds the record for the most awards won by an Indonesian artist, with over 190 accolades, including the Anugerah Musik Indonesia, Panasonic Awards, Nickelodeon Indonesia Kids' Choice Awards, MTV Indonesia Awards, Mnet Asian Music Award, among others.

In 2018, Agnez Mo's duet with R&B singer Chris Brown, "Overdose," enjoyed success by charting on four Billboard charts in the United States. She has also collaborated with R&B artist Ciara and music producer Timbaland.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: