Linkin Park "Crawling" Back to Jakarta in 2025 with New Lineup

Jakarta. After more than a decade, Linkin Park is set to return to Jakarta as part of their From Zero World Tour 2025 on February 16, the band's first Southeast Asian stop of the tour.

This tour marks a fresh chapter for the band, with Emily Armstrong taking over as lead vocalist in the wake of Chester Bennington's tragic passing in 2017 and Colin Brittain stepping in as the new drummer.

"LPU presale starts Monday, Nov. 18," the band announced on their official social media accounts.

Although the exact venue for the Jakarta concert has not been confirmed, Linkin Park said that more information will be shared through their social media channels.

According to their tour schedule, Jakarta will be the fifth city on their 2025 tour. Before hitting Jakarta, Linkin Park will perform in Tokyo, Japan, on February 11 and 12

The band has performed in Indonesia twice in the past. The band first visited in 2004, performing at Pantai Carnaval Ancol to promote their second album, Meteora. Seven years later, they returned to the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta.

Linkin Park is preparing for the highly anticipated release of From Zero, their eighth studio album, dropping on Nov. 18. This marks the band’s first LP since the tragic loss of founding vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017 and the start of a new chapter. The remaining members—Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn—are joined by powerhouse vocalist Emily Armstrong, formerly of Dead Sara, and drummer/producer Colin Brittain.

For fans, this album isn’t just a comeback; it’s the dawn of a new era, according to Forbes music journalist Quentin Thane Singer. "From Zero marks the beginning of a new era for Linkin Park, though sonically it also seems to be a return to the band’s more beloved hard-rock roots from the early 2000s," he wrote.

