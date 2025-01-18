Long Beliu: A Rattan-Based Ecotourism Village in East Kalimantan

Berau. East Kalimantan is the second-largest rattan producer in Indonesia, following Central Kalimantan. However, rattan has yet to become a leading non-timber forest product (NTFP) commodity in the region. Most of the rattan exported from Kalimantan is raw, with low prices due to the lack of added value.

The Berau Regency Government in East Kalimantan has developed a rattan-based ecotourism village in Long Beliu Village, inhabited by the Dayak indigenous community. The village boasts a vast rattan forest, not only in its 4,633 m² surrounding area but also along the Gie, Kelay, and Peteng Rivers that encircle the village.

Research conducted by the Nusantara Nature Conservation Foundation and its partners from August to October 2024 identified 40 types of rattan in the area. Among these, Manau Rattan, Sabut Rattan, and Sega Rattan are the most commonly used for commercial purposes.

Traditionally, rattan was processed into construction materials, crafts, and even as a food source (the heart of palm). However, significant changes occurred toward the end of 2024 when Long Beliu Village became one of the beneficiaries of carbon performance-based incentives from the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility-Carbon Fund (FCPF-CF). The village shifted its focus to managing and developing rattan derivative products.

John Patrik Ajang, the head of Long Beliu Village, said the village is committed to utilizing its local potential for forest preservation and improving community welfare. “Weaving rattan is a cultural heritage and a legacy from our ancestors. It is part of our culture and can now be further developed,” he said.

In addition to producing rattan derivative products, Long Beliu Village is set to open a Rattan Village Eco-Tourism program. Visitors can enjoy riverboat tours, visit rattan weaving production houses, and even learn to weave directly with local artisans. Other activities include forest trekking, exploring the village, and sampling traditional Dayak Gai and Kenyah cuisine.

“Our village is ready to welcome tourists with our extraordinary natural and cultural wealth,” John said. The village government aims to establish a rattan production house by 2025 to ensure raw material availability for weavers and to open a village gallery for promoting and marketing rattan products.

Muhammad Hendratno, Assistant I of the Berau District Secretariat, praised the initiative. “This ecotourism project is an innovation to revitalize a community-based rattan industry while preserving sustainable forests. The raw materials are abundant and easy to obtain. I’m amazed at the quality of their rattan products, which meet international standards,” he said.

Niel Makinuddin, Senior Manager of the Terrestrial Program at the Nusantara Nature Conservation Foundation, highlighted the potential of rattan as a sustainable livelihood. “From the heart of palm to the stem, every part of rattan can be utilized,” he said. Niel also noted that the sustainability of rattan depends on healthy tree stands, as rattan requires trees to climb. This reliance encourages the community to take greater responsibility for maintaining the forest’s tree stands.

The Berau Regency Government hopes this ecotourism initiative will enhance the local economy, preserve cultural heritage, and contribute to sustainable forest management.

