‘Love Is in the Air’: BTV Semesta Berpesta Delights Thousands in Bogor

Joanito De Saojoao, Saepul Jaenudin
June 22, 2025 | 2:33 pm
Singer Shakira Jasmine performs in the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Singer Shakira Jasmine performs in the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Bogor. Thousands of music lovers gathered in Bogor on Saturday as BTV Semesta Berpesta, a large-scale touring concert series, made its latest stop in the city -- offering a vibrant weekend celebration filled with music, games, and community spirit for audiences of all ages.

Held at Yon Bekang Field in Cibinong, the event marked the third edition of the 2025 tour, following earlier successful shows in Palembang and Bandung. Gates opened at 2 p.m., welcoming a crowd that included attendees from both inside and outside the Bogor area.

Spectators pack the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

The main draw of the evening was the star-studded lineup, which included performances by popular Indonesian acts such as Nidji, Juicy Luicy, Stevan Pasaribu, and Shakira Jasmine.

“I came here with seven friends -- we’re all from different places, but we love the same band,” said Fajar, a concertgoer from Gunung Putri.

Singer Stevan Pasaribu performs in the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

For Rara Dita, a teenager attending her first live concert, the excitement was tinged with a bit of worry as dark clouds loomed over the venue in the afternoon.

“I really hope it doesn’t rain before Juicy Luicy comes on. I’ve been waiting so long to see them live -- it would be amazing if the weather holds,” she said.

Singer Juicy Luicy performs in the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Although rain did eventually fall, it didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits. Many stayed until the final song, donning raincoats and opening umbrellas as advised by organizers beforehand.

Pop band Nidji performs in the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

In addition to live performances, the event also featured a variety of interactive games and prize giveaways sponsored by local brands -- ensuring a fun and engaging atmosphere for attendees of all ages.

Spectators sing aloud during the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

As the tour continues across Indonesia, BTV Semesta Berpesta continues to build momentum as one of the country’s most festive and inclusive live music events.

Singer Shakira Jasmine performs in the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Spectators pack the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Pop band Nidji performs in the BTV Semesta Berpesta concert at Yon Bekang square in Cibinong, Bogor Regency, Saturday, June 21, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

