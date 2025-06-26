'M3GAN 2.0' Review: Sassy Demon Robot's Redemption Arc

Jakarta. The sassy killer robot M3GAN is back following a three-year hiatus since its first film. This sequel -- still directed by Gerard Johnstone -- has taken the action-comedy route and does not shy away from trying to make the audience laugh with M3GAN's witty comments.

"M3GAN 2.0" is set two years after the original film. Roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) has become an author and now advocates for the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). It turns out that someone has stolen her technology to create a military robot called AMELIA. This new terminator has become self-aware and attempts an AI takeover. M3GAN (Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis), who used to be the big bad in the original film, embarks on her villain-to-heroine journey.

Clocking in at 102 minutes, "M3GAN 2.0" starts out with AMELIA's rampage before finally showing the titular doll. Villain AMELIA has enough screentime to show the audience that this new blonde android is not afraid to kill. The AI-gone-bad story is not something new in Hollywood, although the comedy -- which mainly comes from M3GAN's sass -- is what keeps the film afloat. 

Expect some emotional moments between M3GAN and her original owner Cady (Violet McGraw). The youngster wants to give the doll a second chance after the things that had happened in the first film. Cady also becomes the key driver to M3GAN's redemption arc.

