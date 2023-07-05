Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Mahalini Showers Semesta Berpesta Crowd with Sad Love Songs

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 11, 2023 | 7:30 am
Singer-songwriter Mahalini performs at Semesta Berpesta in Bekasi on June 10, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)
Bekasi. Singer-songwriter Mahalini on Saturday night showered the crowd at music fest Semesta Berpesta in Bekasi with heart-wrenching love songs.

The 23-year-old artist opened her stage with "Bawa Dia Kembali" ('Bring Him Back'). The crowd really gave their all singing the song that tells how a person is not willing to let go of their loved one. The night went on with "Melawan Restu" ('Going Against Someone's Wishes') and Kisah Sempurna ('Perfect Story').

"I made this song to those who are struggling to get their future parents-in-law's blessings. Or even if they do get accepted, the parents-in-law would tell your significant other: 'I think your ex was better'," Mahalini told the crowd before singing "Melawan Restu" at Summarecon Mall Bekasi.

“Or maybe if you are dating someone with a different belief. Is there anyone here with those differences?” Mahalini said.

Sial ('Unfortunate') also did not fail to get the crowd emotional. After a series of sad love songs, Mahalini surprised the festival-goers with a more upbeat version of Andmesh’s hit: “Cinta Luar Biasa” (‘Extraordinary Love’). Mahalini then ended her stage with "Sisa Rasa" ('The Feelings that Remain') and had the Semesta Berpesta audience wave their cell phone flashlights. 

Mahalini’s performance left many fans impressed.

"Mahalini was perfect tonight! My favorite was definitely ‘Kisah Sempurna’. The song has a really deep meaning and really fits what I am feeling right now," festival-goer Salsa told the Jakarta Globe shortly after the show.

Attendee Ningrum also commented on Mahalini’s stage.

"I like all of her songs, but I love 'Sial' and 'Melawan Restu' the most," Ningrum told the Globe.

"If Mahalini releases a new song, I hope she still sticks to her current tempo: sad songs that we all can relate to," she said.

Music fest Semesta Berpesta — Bekasi Edition will still go on until Sunday night before coming to other cities such as Bandung, Bogor, and Yogyakarta, among others. More music performances by soloist Ardhito Pramono, band D'Masiv, indie group Fourtwnty, among others, await. Follow @semestaberpesta on Instagram for more updates.

Music Fest Semesta Berpesta to Come to Bekasi This Weekend

