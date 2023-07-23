Sunday, July 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Malaysia Cuts Short Music Fest after British Band Slams Anti-Gay Laws

Associated Press
July 22, 2023 | 11:04 pm
SHARE
FILE - Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, file)
FILE - Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, file)

Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia's government Saturday cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country's anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil slammed Matty Healy's conduct late Friday at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.”

Healey used profanity in his speech criticizing the government's stance against homosexuality, before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald. Footage of the fiasco was posted on social media and sparked a backlash in the predominantly Muslim nation.

After meeting the festival organizers Saturday, Fahmi said the festival, which was scheduled to go on this weekend, will be canceled.

Advertisement

“There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles or violates Malaysian laws," he said in a statement on Facebook. Homosexuality is a crime in the country that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.

The agency in charge of approving performances by foreign artists said it was disappointed with the band's conduct, calling it “an insult and disrespecting the laws of the country.” It said the group will be blacklisted from performing in Malaysia.

It wasn't the first time that Healy used the stage to defend lesbian and gay rights. In 2019, he kissed a male fan during a concert in the United Arab Emirates, which also outlaws homosexual acts, according to media reports.

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
News 3 hours ago

What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate

 The kidney harvesting took place at a hospital in Cambodia because it offered straightforward procedures and did not ask questions.
Malaysia Cuts Short Music Fest after British Band Slams Anti-Gay Laws
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Malaysia Cuts Short Music Fest after British Band Slams Anti-Gay Laws

 Lead singer Matty Healy also kissed a male bandmate during their performance.
Indonesia Told to Put in Extra Effort for CEPA Talks with EU
Business 13 hours ago

Indonesia Told to Put in Extra Effort for CEPA Talks with EU

 Indonesia and the EU have been discussing this trade deal since July 2016 and already went through 15 rounds of negotiations.
Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers
News Jul 21, 2023 | 7:39 pm

Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers

 The government is currently preparing a 2024-2034 roadmap that is expected to slash the number of SOEs to just 30 entities.
Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup
News Jul 21, 2023 | 6:25 pm

Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup

 Indonesia will host group-stage matches that include reigning champion Spain.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Halal Restaurant Destroys All Bowls after Influencer Eats Pork Crackers
1
Halal Restaurant Destroys All Bowls after Influencer Eats Pork Crackers
2
Police Uncover Illegal Kidney Trade Syndicate, Arrest 12 Suspects
3
Tony Blair, Erick Thohir Discuss Roadmap for SOE Mergers
4
Indonesia Gears Up for FIBA Basketball World Cup
5
Indonesia Records Rp 678.7t Investment in First Half of 2023
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED